Camgill Conway Property Management Select Yardi Voyager in Ireland

Dublin-based real estate company to utilise cloud-based property management solution to help drive growth

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camgill Conway Property Management has chosen Yardi's cloud-based platform to manage its real estate portfolio operations in Ireland.

The company will implement Yardi Voyager® and Yardi® Procure to Pay. These solutions will allow Camgill Conway to manage its entire business lifecycle and provide enhanced property management and financial accounting, better real-time insights into its portfolio performance and automate the procure to pay process.,

"We're excited to work with Yardi® as we further increase our operational platform in Ireland," said Gary Conway, Director for Camgill Conway. "Our plans for growth needed a solution that would provide better reporting, automation and more efficient cost tracking and processing - Yardi's technology does all of that and much more."

"Yardi's cloud-based solution will help Camgill Conway make faster and more informed decisions and is easily scalable as the company grows," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We're excited to see Yardi continue to expand in Ireland and are looking forward to working with Camgill Conway."

About Camgill Conway

Camgill Conway manage and coinvest in commercial real estate in Ireland. The company manage a mixed commercial portfolio across Dublin, Cork, Galway and Regional Ireland. Its sister company is Camgill Development Corporation in Canada. For more information, visit camgill.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 8,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk .

