Insider rated #1 Leader across seven categories in G2's Summer'23 Reports and secures the highest possible user satisfaction score of 100/100

LONDON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider has been rated the #1 Leader in G2's Summer'23 reports for the seventh year running, achieving the highest user satisfaction score of 100/100 by delivering a faster time to value than all other vendors. Insider topped the charts across seven categories: Customer Data Platforms (CDP) , Personalization Software , Mobile Marketing , Personalization Engines , Customer Journey Analytics , E-commerce Personalization , and Marketing Automation .

Insider has been awarded the highest scores on over 100 Grid Reports and Indexes, including Momentum Grid Reports, Regional Grid Reports, Results Index, Relationship Index, Usability Index, and Implementation Index. Insider's scores comfortably surpassed other vendors across categories.

Earlier this year, G2 also ranked Insider #6 globally for products with the most #1 rankings and highest G2 scores in the Spring'23 Reports , ranked among other top industry players.

Insider also topped the charts in G2's Best Software Awards for 2023 across multiple categories, including Top 100 Software Products, Top 50 Marketing Products, Top 50 Commerce Products, Top 100 Highest Satisfaction Products, Top 100 Fastest Growing Products, and more.

#1 Customer Data Platform with a User Satisfaction score of 100/100

Insider helps brands connect and consolidate siloed data from multiple offline and online sources, including CRM data and much more. Insider's Actionable CDP goes beyond just data unification to help marketers leverage data to create highly individualized experiences across multiple channels. The actionable layer of Insider's CDP helps marketers target the right target audiences with the most relevant messages on the right channels.

Insider scored highest (96/100) in features like Data Enrichment, Data Expandability, Predictive Modeling, Multiple Devices, and Marketing Metrics. With an overall score of 98/100, Insider is ahead of all other vendors for Customer Data Platforms.

"Crafted personalized campaigns by stitching scattered data together with their best-in-class CDP."

Marketing Director, Renault

#1 Personalization Software with a User Satisfaction score of 98/100

Customers love Insider for its personalization capabilities across different channels, helping brands create orchestrated customer journeys wherever their customers are. Beyond traditional messaging channels, Insider helps brands deliver AI-powered, personalized product recommendations, create gamified and visually appealing social media-like experiences, and show personalized search results for online shoppers looking for specific products. Insider empowers brands to create experiences across desktop, mobile devices, and tablets.

Insider scored highest (97/100) in features like Template Library, A/B Testing, Web and Mobile Personalization, Personalized Messaging, Guided Selling, and Recommendations. With an overall score of 98/100 for Personalization, Insider is ahead of its major competitors.

"We have achieved 12X ROI and improved the relevancy of product recommendations and can now drive great traffic to our website."

Business Analyst Director, Decathlon

#1 Mobile Marketing Software with a User Satisfaction score of 100/100

Insider continues to develop innovative mobile solutions for mobile-first brands. In addition to helping brands improve their mobile app experience, Insider helps brands engage users on other mobile-specific channels like App Push, SMS, WhatsApp, and Email, helping them create a holistic, cross-channel mobile marketing strategy.

Insider scored highest (99/100) in features like Audience Segmentation, Optimizations, Push Notifications, Email Campaigns, Coupons and Promotions, and Dashboards. With an overall score of 98/100 for Mobile Marketing, Insider is ahead of major competitors.

"We achieved higher ROI and generated more app downloads with personalized campaigns."

Digital Marketing Director, Domino's

#1 Customer Journey Analytics Software with a User Satisfaction score of 100/100

Insider helps brands create orchestrated and connected customer journeys across channels to target the right users with advanced segmentation capabilities and personalized content to drive home higher conversions.

Insider scored highest (95/100) in features like Dynamic Segmentation, Journey Optimization, Journey Mapping, Integrations, Journey and Trends Reporting, and Dashboards. With an overall score of 98/100, Insider is ahead of major competitors for Customer Journey Analytics.

"Insider offers seamless cross-channel marketing with personalized experiences. We've been able to map individual customer journeys using the customer journey orchestration tool."

Ecommerce Director, Slazenger

#4 Marketing Automation Software with a User Satisfaction score of 91/100

Insider helps marketers create engaging cross-channel customer experiences across channels like on-site, mobile app, email, SMS, WhatsApp, push notifications, and ad platforms like Google Ads and Facebook Ads-all from a single platform. The cohesiveness of these marketing campaigns is one of the major reasons Insider is rated highest on Ease of Use (96/100) and delivers ROI faster than any other vendor.

Insider scored highest (96/100) in features like Segmentation, Integrations, A/B Testing, Online Marketing, Email Marketing, and Analytics and Reporting. With an overall score of 84/100, Insider is ahead of major competitors for Marketing Automation.

"Insider's Growth Consultants helped us with the ideation, creation, and execution of campaigns. The predefined templates allow us to run a number of campaigns simultaneously."

Digital Content and Web Design Director, Puma

Insider continues to expand its product suite to help brands deliver more individualized experiences to drive higher and faster ROI. 98% of Insider's customers believe the product is heading in the right direction, with 96% open to recommending them to prospects looking for an AI-led personalized, cross-channel journey orchestration solution.

About Insider

Insider -a single platform for building individualized, cross-channel experiences-enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and build individualized customer experiences. Marketers use Insider's platform to deliver consistent and engaging experiences across Web , App , Web Push , Email , SMS , WhatsApp Commerce , and more.

Having recently unlocked unicorn status, Insider was also congratulated by NASDAQ for becoming one of the only woman-founded, women-led B2B SaaS unicorns in the world. Insider was named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines 2022 , The Forrester Wave for Cross-Channel Campaign Management 2021 , and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Front-Office Users 2021-22 Vendor Assessment . The company has been named the #6 Best Software Company in the world , according to G2 . Insider is also the #1 G2 Leader in 6+ categories, including Customer Data Platforms (CDP), Personalization Engines, Personalization Software, Mobile Marketing, Customer Journey Analytics, and eCommerce Personalization. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside the US.

One-third of Fortune 500 companies and top brands across retail, automotive, and travel choose Insider to deliver AI-led personalized experiences that exceed customer expectations. Insider is trusted by over 1,200 global businesses, including Singapore Airlines, Estée Lauder, Virgin, Toyota, New Balance, IKEA, GAP, L'Oreal, Samsung, Vodafone, Allianz, Santander, BBVA, Pizza Hut, Newsweek, MediaMarkt, Nissan, AVIS, MAC, Marks & Spencer, Madeira Madeira, Avon, and CNN.

