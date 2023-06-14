New PV capacity additions in Southeast Asia are expected to bounce back this year for the first time since 2020, according to the Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association. The market is expected to grow by 13% in 2023, for 3.8 GW of new installations.Solar in Southeast Asia is set for a rebound, following a two-year market contraction triggered by Vietnam's abrupt suspension of its generous feed-in-tariff regime in 2020, the Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association (APVIA) and the Global Solar Council (GSC) say in a new report, published in collaboration with SolarPower Europe. Annual capacity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...