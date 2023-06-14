Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, discussed its significant growth in customer cloud adoption in the UK and Ireland during the company's annual Customer Day event held in Birmingham.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614357581/en/

Andy Coussins, Epicor Senior Vice President and Head of International (Photo: Business Wire)

Strong momentum in the region has seen Epicor customers migrating to or choosing Epicor cloud solutions, such as Epicor Kinetic in the cloud a purpose-built, flexible, and scalable platform that helps manufacturers better compete and grow their businesses.

"Our customers across the Make, Move, and Sell industries are strengthening their critical operations with the flexibility, scalability, and security that a cloud model provides," said Andy Coussins, Epicor Senior Vice President and Head of International. "Over the past year, we have seen more than 80 percent growth in customer cloud adoption with new implementations, and a considerable number of our on-premises customers making the move or planning to migrate their existing platforms to our SaaS model."

These latest moves by customers build upon the company's momentum in international growth, following a new data centre in India and the Middle East, and significant cloud adoption across Asia.

In fact, according to the most recent Epicor Industry Insights Report, more than 80 percent of respondents indicated they are interested in exploring and investing in the latest technologies to help them optimise and grow their businesses. In addition, 92 percent also want a partner with deep industry expertise, who can provide a solution curated to their needs.

Coussins added: "We will continue to work closely with our international customers and channel partners to put Epicor in the best position to help them digitally transform their businesses and achieve their ambitious growth goals."

The annual Customer Day celebrated customers across the region who have gone above and beyond to leverage Epicor solutions to drive growth by digitally transforming their businesses. The winners of the awards included:

Epicor Distribution Champion: Norman Piette was recognised for being forward-thinking, keeping up-to-date with new technologies, and putting the customer first in addressing the changing landscape of the building supplies industry.

Epicor Distribution Innovator: Steve Greig from GPH Builders Merchants was awarded for his innovative approach in exploring how to build upon the Epicor BisTrack solution. GPH was one of the first customers to embrace Epicor Commerce to support the growing needs of trade and retail customers alike.

Epicor Manufacturing Champion: Pneumatic Components Ltd. was awarded for developing an innovative go-to-market strategy for its Dealer Network. The company has recently migrated to Epicor Kinetic in the cloud as part of the transformation of their production processes.

Epicor Manufacturing Innovator: Tony Ferrier from Cox Powertrain was awarded for his "technology first" approach in integrating a variety of technology solutions with Epicor Kinetic to drive digital transformation across the business. Through Epicor Financial Planning and Analysis, Cox Powertrain is also working to centralise and better manage data across their organisation.

Mark Hughes, Epicor Regional Vice President for UK and Ireland, concluded, "Year after year, our customers' implementation of Epicor solutions has demonstrated how Epicor can help enable them to innovate and achieve their business goals. Customer recognition is key to Epicor, and it has been wonderful to honour several of our deserving customers in person. Thank you to all of our customers across the UK and Ireland for their continued commitment to Epicor."

About Epicor

Epicor Software Corporation equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For nearly 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to flexibly respond to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers' ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation. Results are not guaranteed, and each user's experience will vary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614357581/en/

Contacts:

Charlotte Stretton

Public Relations Lead, International

Tel: +44 (0)1344 468261

Email: charlotte.stretton@epicor.com