Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited: Zapp Appoints Production Veteran as Operations Director

LONDON, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ("Zapp", or "the Company"), which is in the process of launching its UK-based, high-performance two-wheel electric vehicle brand in Europe, today announced Thodsapol Kaewamorn joined Zapp as Operations Director to lead its team overseeing engineering and outsourced production. Mr. Kaewamorn has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry with a proven track record of successfully launching new production lines and setting up new plants to manufacture vehicles and automotive products.



For the last five years, Mr. Kaewamorn served as Advanced Manufacturing Engineer and Country Manager for Thailand at Adient plc, the world's largest auto seat manufacturer. In that role, he oversaw production operations in Thailand for all of Adient's product groups and launched a number of other projects for the company. Prior to his tenure at Adient, Mr. Kaewamorn was an Assistant General Manager for Nissan Motor overseeing quality assurance and body assembly engineering. Before that, he worked for twelve years at Summit Group, which is Zapp's contract manufacturer, as a Project Manager and Process Engineering Manager for planning and launching new models.

Swin Chatsuwan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zapp, commented: "Thodsapol brings a long and proven track record of new product launches and quality assurance from his experience at Adient, Nissan and Summit. This will strengthen our team's capabilities and ensure the premium quality and timely delivery of Zapp's products for customers as we establish the i300 as the preferred method of electrified personal urban mobility. We look forward to the successful rollout of the i300 in key markets in Europe on the way toward expansion globally."

Mr. Kaewamorn added: "Electrification in the powered two-wheeler space is inevitable and I believe Zapp is poised to become a major player in this sector. It is an incredible opportunity to be a part of the Zapp team in executing its vision for the conversion of urban mobility to electric vehicles globally."

About Zapp

Zapp's principal operating affiliate is a British company, run by a team of experts from the mobility industry, on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle levels of performance in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a suite of high-performance electric two-wheelers that Zapp plans to bring to market. Zapp will offer a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their home by authorized "Zappers," who will provide at-home inspection, service and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. For more information, visit www.zappev.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (or the "Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "budget," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to various general and specific risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general.

Readers should review and carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Zapp's registration statement on Form F-4, as amended (File No. 333-268857), which is incorporated herein by reference, and other documents the Company files with or furnishes to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein. The forward-looking statements herein represent the Company's views as of the date of this document. Subsequent events and developments may cause these views to change. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements herein, all of which are qualified by these cautionary statements. Zapp assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise the forward-looking statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Zapp does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. The inclusion of any statement in this document does not constitute an admission by Zapp or any other person that the events or circumstances described in any such statements are material.