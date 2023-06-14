BayWa r.e. and its Groenleven subsidiary are building an 8.7 MW agrivoltaics project to support raspberry cultivation, in one the largest projects of its kind in Europe. They expect to complete the project in the first quarter of 2024.From pv magazine Germany BayWa and its Groenleven subsidiary plan to build a pilot agrivoltaics plant on a farm in the Dutch province of Noord-Brabant in 2020, combining electricity production from solar and fruit cultivation. It is set to become one of Europe's largest projects. More than 24,000 elevated modules will be installed, with a total output of 8.7 MW. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...