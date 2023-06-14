Access, one of the largest UK-headquartered providers of business management software to small and mid-sized organisations in the UK, US, Ireland and Asia Pacific, is fast-tracking plans to expand operations into Malaysia later this year through a new partnership with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the government agency leading the digital transformation of the Malaysian economy.

The partnership will be formalised during London Tech Week when representatives from Access along with other industry leaders join Malaysia's Minister of Communications and Digital, YB Fahmi Fadzil, to set out ambitions to collectively shape the future of Malaysia's digital economy.

For Access, the partnership with MDEC will propel the Group's plans to enhance its presence in the APAC region and support the opening of a new Global Operations Centre (GO Centre) in the capital Kuala Lumpur later this year.

The establishment of a GO Centre in the Asia Pacific region is fundamental to the Group's global expansion, and Malaysia's thriving digital economy and stable business landscape offer an attractive location for a new hub, ideally positioned to support our ongoing global expansion.

Chris Bayne, CEO of The Access Group, said:

"This is an exciting development, and we are grateful for MDEC's support which will propel our growth in APAC. Kuala Lumpur offers a compelling proposition for our new Go Centre with its fantastic business environment and exceptional talent pool.

Over the next four years the Access GO Centres will support 40% of our global staffing needs. Having these strategically located offices keeps momentum growing. Our ambition is to create a global 'backbone' of GO Centres which will provide international management, access to diverse talent and regional infrastructure to execute the Group's sustainable growth more easily."

Mahadhir Aziz, Chief Executive Officer, MDEC commented:

"The Global Operations Centre (GO Centre) is a resounding affirmation of Malaysia's position as a competitive powerhouse for high-value investments and propels us closer towards our goal of firmly establishing Malaysia as the digital hub of ASEAN.

We are delighted to welcome Access Group into Malaysia and we are committed to supporting their ambitious goals of igniting growth in the digital economy via the Malaysia Digital (MD) national strategic initiative and various catalyst programmes."

