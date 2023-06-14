Cloud4Wi Selected by NTT Ltd. to Add Guest WiFi Management Capabilities to Managed Network Services Portfolio

NTT Ltd. chooses Cloud4Wi to deliver next-generation guest WiFi management capabilities for the innovative SPEKTRA platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Cloud4Wi, an industry leader in enterprise WiFi-based experiences, today announced it has been selected by NTT Ltd., a leading IT infrastructure and services company, as the guest WiFi management capability for their next-generation managed network services platform. This collaboration will empower organizations with seamless administration and onboarding of guest WiFi access, coupled with advanced data analytics functionality.





Amit Dhingra, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Network Services at NTT, commented, "Today's fast-paced, high-pressure work environment is built on communication and the sharing of data. If the connectivity isn't there, or the means of connecting is frustrating and inefficient, productivity will be bottlenecked. That's why, as part of our Managed Networks platform, we want to make WiFi access as frictionless as possible for organizations, completing the connectivity puzzle without compromising on security. Cloud4Wi's solution helps us achieve that without requiring organizations to uproot their legacy WiFi infrastructure."

By incorporating Cloud4Wi's guest WiFi management solution in the platform, organizations that adopt NTT's solution for their connectivity will be able to get fully customized WiFi experiences up and running in a matter of clicks. Organizations will be able to select the most suitable onboarding option for their needs, including Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Passpoint. Organizations will then be able to manage and proactively monitor guest WiFi services via a single cloud-based dashboard containing detailed logs and analytics.

"We're honored to work with NTT," said Andrea Calcagno, CEO and Co-Founder at Cloud4Wi. "WiFi is still such a vital part of the connectivity landscape, particularly for centers of business, and our goal is to make WiFi fit into that landscape as seamlessly as possible. Together with NTT, Cloud4Wi is committed to providing clients with a cutting-edge guest WiFi management solution that allows for detailed and consistent management across their locations, without the usual IT burden of onboarding every visitor's device individually."

Cloud4Wi's solution means that organizations will be able to leverage their existing WiFi networks, even if those networks are comprised of hardware and software from multiple manufacturers and vendors. Ready-to-use connectors mean that organizations will be able to integrate guest WiFi seamlessly alongside existing mission-critical systems.

To find out more about NTT's Managed Network Solutions, click here.

About Cloud4Wi

Cloud4Wi helps enterprises unlock the power of physical locations.

With our cloud platform, enterprises can offer a seamless, secure WiFi connectivity and unleash innovative location-aware experiences, while driving business outcomes - without any additional workload for IT staff.

With over 150 million mobile users connected across 70,000 locations in more than 150 countries, Cloud4Wi is the trusted partner of leading global enterprises - including Albertsons, Aldi, Burger King, Campari Group, Carmila (Carrefour Group), Guess, Gruppo FS Italiane, Prada Group, Puma, Raia Drogasil, and Valentino - to drive business outcomes.

Contact Information:

Elena Briola

VP Marketing

ebriola@cloud4wi.com

(347) 297-8790

SOURCE: Cloud4Wi

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761008/Cloud4Wi-Selected-by-NTT-Ltd-to-Add-Guest-WiFi-Management-Capabilities-to-Managed-Network-Services-Portfolio