Munich-based Wacker announced it intends to set up a new production line for semiconductor-grade polysilicon at its facility in Burghausen, Germany. The €300 million ($324.4 million) investment would expand the manufacturing capacity of the ultrapure polysilicon by over 50%.Germany-based chemical producer Wacker Chemie announced plans to expand its semiconductor-grade polysilicon production capacity at its facility in Burghausen, Germany. The company plans to set up a new production line by early 2025, which could increase its production capacity by over 50%. It estimates the capital investment ...

