Next DLP ("Next"), a leader in insider risk and data protection, today announced the appointments of John Stringer as Head of Product and Chris Denbigh-White as Chief Security Officer (CSO).

"I'm delighted to announce the two newest additions to our leadership team as we look to further business growth, spearhead security efforts, and accelerate Next's innovation strategy," said Constance Stack, CEO at Next. "John's entrepreneurial drive and passion for product design make him an excellent addition as Head of Product. His world-class experience will be crucial in leading our product team and executing our go-to-market plans. Chris' promotion to CSO is a testament to his ability to lead the charge in our cybersecurity efforts. Security is in our product and company DNA and his vision will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate."

Stringer joins Next as the Head of Product, bringing nearly two decades of endpoint and data security experience. Most recently, he was Director of Product Management at Crowdstrike, leading data security initiatives. Before Crowdstrike, Stringer was at Forcepoint for eight years, responsible for rapidly growing their Enterprise DLP business.

"It's an honor to join Next as Head of Product," said Stringer. "I look forward to bringing my market experience and passion for product design to this dynamic team. As sensitive data moves in and out of web apps and AI systems, the need for a single platform that shines a spotlight on risk, data exposure, detects and responds to data exfiltration, and addresses increasing regulatory compliance requirements has never been greater."

Denbigh-White, previously Head of Security Analysis at Next, will assume his new role as CSO, acting as the primary liaison between Customers, the C-Suite, and all security facets as the company expands its platform capabilities. Denbigh-White is responsible for spearheading cybersecurity initiatives to support current and future business endeavors and developing and managing the company's information risk system and cyber defense strategies.

Before joining Next, Denbigh-White was Vice President of Information Security at Deutsche Bank. Formerly, he was Senior Consultant at Net Reply, a Cyber Security Analyst at Transport for London, and spent over a decade with the Metropolitan Police in various senior security roles.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of Chief Security Officer at Next," said Denbigh-White. "I am very familiar with the Reveal Platform from my previous roles and I'm deeply impressed with how the company has successfully aligned its visionary endpoint DLP technology with world-class insider risk management to offer complete data protection within the business and to our customers."

