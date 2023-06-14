Zeus Group, the Irish-owned global packaging solutions business, has announced the acquisition of James Hamilton Group, a leading Northern Irish print and packaging business.

With annual sales of €18 million and a dedicated team of over 120 employees, James Hamilton Group is a provider of comprehensive packaging, label production, office supplies, and personal protective equipment solutions across multiple sectors including retail, food beverage production, logistics and distribution. This acquisition forms the next part of Zeus Group's 2023 growth strategy that will see group revenues surpass €500 million.

Keith Ockenden, CEO of Zeus Group, said: "We are tremendously excited about the prospects of this acquisition of one of Northern Ireland's oldest packaging businesses. By harnessing the synergies between Zeus and James Hamilton Group across the island of Ireland, we can offer a more comprehensive range of solutions and manufacturing capabilities. Our commitment is to deliver exceptional value to our customers while driving innovation and sustainable practices."

By joining forces with James Hamilton Group, Zeus will expand its current offering in the food and retail packaging sector, leveraging the combined purchasing power and unlocking operational efficiencies across our combined operations in Northern Ireland. With an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, the collaboration between the two companies will result in an enhanced service, product quality, and manufacturing capabilities, ensuring effective fulfilment of customers' unique requirements."

The acquisition of James Hamilton Group expands the product portfolio and service capabilities while bringing local manufacturing expertise in printed packaging. With its proficiency in retail food packaging, food sleeves and cartons, and state-of-the-art label production, James Hamilton Group significantly increases Zeus Group's ability to cater to the unique needs of customers in the food, beverage, and retail industries.

Keith Hamilton, Managing Director of James Hamilton Group commented: "We have enjoyed watching our business expand and evolve during its 100 year history, we are delighted to have finalised an agreement with Brian and his team. It was important that we found a partner who shared the same 'family' values as ourselves, a business who will further invest, look after our staff and importantly, bring a more enhanced offering to our loyal customers."

James Hamilton Group will continue to operate under its well-established brand, leveraging its existing manufacturing expertise and management team.

