Mittwoch, 14.06.2023
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.06.2023 | 13:10
Anaqua to Host Annual User Experience Conference with Keynotes from BASF, Copyright Clearance Center, and IBM

Global innovators to meet, collaborate, and discuss the future of IP

BOSTON, June 14, 2023, the leading innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, today announces the keynote speakers and session line-up for its 2023 Anaqua Experience Conference (AEC). The AEC brings together IP and business leaders from across the globe to discuss key industry issues and the future of IP. Attendees will hear from industry experts as they share trends, insights, and best practices; engage in networking events to promote industry collaboration; and participate in training sessions to help further enhance their IP management.

"We are honored to serve the most innovative companies and law firms across the globe with our leading end-to-end, corporate, and law firm-focused IP management solutions," said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. "Our client conference provides an opportunity for the IP community to engage with each other and with the Anaqua team as we partner to succeed in the constantly changing IP environment."

The conference's keynote speakers include:

  • Dr. Markus Braun, Head of IP Operations, BASF
  • Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, Copyright Clearance Center
  • William R. LaFontaine, General Manager, IP, Vice President, Research Business Development, IBM Corporation

"One of the best things about The Anaqua Experience Conference is how interactive it is," said Aileen Buchanan, Vice President, Client Success of Anaqua. "After years of virtual conferences, we are looking forward to gathering with our client community in one place to facilitate discussions on industry issues and challenges, exchanging views and insights, while strengthening our long-term partnership with clients. This ongoing, invaluable collaboration with our clients is part of what we call 'The Anaqua Experience.'"

Anaqua will also host several sessions by leading international IP practitioners, including:

  • Christof Wolpert, VP Global Legal Innovation, adidas
  • Michelle Sympson, Manager, Global IP Administration, ASM
  • Halim Shehadeh, CEO, CWB Legal
  • Maxwell Adams, Patent Systems Operations Manager, Dolby
  • Benjamin Brown, Chief IP Counsel, Onto Innovation
  • Linda Kasulke, IP Paralegal, Rockwell Automation
  • Satoshi Ikeda, Senior Manager, IP, Sony
  • Michelle L. Saitz, IP Practice Support Services Supervisor, Thompson Coburn
  • Allyson L. Campbell, IP System Administrator, Thompson Coburn
  • Matthew Luby, Group Director, IP Analytics, TTI
  • And more.

The 2023 AEC will be held at the MGM National Harbor Hotel in Oxon Hill, Maryland, USA from June 26-29. Registration remains open until June 26. To register for the event and learn more about the session line-up, visit anaqua.com/AEC.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property, or on LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Glagolev
Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-5808
aglagolev@anaqua.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
