"We are excited to enter the European capital markets via the largest exchange in Germany as it provides a pathway to new European investors, offering increased liquidity and trading in Europe while also enhancing our global visibility," said CEO of Big Gold. "Expanding our global investor reach with an FSE listing is a key capital markets strategy for Big Gold and allows us to share our story with European investors."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a European trading platform and the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany. The new listing helps facilitate the purchase and trading of Big Gold's shares for European investors with low transaction costs.

With the commencement of trading on the FSE, Big Gold will now be available for trading on two marketplaces around the world - the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE").

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct exploration programs on its recently acquired Tabor Property and the Martin Kenty Property, both located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects.

