Helix Markets: Internet Computer-Based Project Helix Wins Crypto Valley Conference Award

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Helix, a multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Internet Computer (ICP) has won the Rising Star Award at the Crypto Valley Conference (CVC) in Zug, Switzerland.

10 cutting edge blockchain startups took part in the CVC23 Startup Competition. The startups pitched their projects to the CVC judges and live audience made up of investors, founders, industry leaders and blockchain enthusiasts. There were a number of prizes to be won, including investments, mentoring hours, co-working access, media opportunities and more.

The Swiss-based start-up aims to improve the decentralized finance industry (DeFi) still plagued by high trading fees, siloed networks, slow trade execution and frequent hacks. Helix leverages the Internet Computer's high speeds, infinite scalability, native interoperability with the largest blockchains and low on-chain data storage prices to make this possible.

'Helix is a game-changing full-suite decentralized trading infrastructure - rather than just another DEX. That's how we stand out in this packed market. We're incredibly proud to win The Rising Star Award. We will continue to redefine decentralized trading, giving users full on-chain transparency and control of their assets', says Gorazd Ocvirk, the Founder of Helix.

Helix is one of the many decentralized finance dapps on the Internet Computer benefiting from being completely on-chain. Neither centralized nor decentralized exchanges with frontends hosted on centralized cloud providers are safe from hacks or rug pulls. Thanks to the web-serving capability of canister smart contracts on the Internet Computer, and their ability to host large amounts of data, DeFi platforms can exist 100% on-chain with no dependency on centralized components.

Other DeFi projects on the Internet Computer include ICDex, a fully on-chain order book DEX; Finterest the first ever bridgeless lending protocol; ICP.Swap offering the largest number of tokens to swap in the Internet Computer.

This was The 5th edition of the Crypto Valley Conference. It consisted of master classes held by the top industry leaders offering deep insights, best practices and technical solutions with over 40 speakers and 1,500 attendees.

