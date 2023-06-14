Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.06.2023
Aytu BioPharma
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.: Aytu to Participate in the Maxim Group Virtual Healthcare Conference

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the Company or "Aytu") (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced Joshua Disbrow, Aytu's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a company discussion and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, taking place virtually from June 20-22, 2023.

Mr. Disbrow will participate in a discussion about the company with Naz Rahman, CFA, Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Maxim Group on June 21, 2023 at 3:00pm ET. Investors can register and watch live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member Click Here to Register.?

To arrange a meeting with management, please contact your Maxim representative or Lytham Partners at AYTU@lythampartners.com.

About Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
Aytu BioPharma is a pharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of commercial prescription therapeutics and consumer health products. The Company's prescription products include Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) and Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING) for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as Karbinal® ER (carbinoxamine maleate), an extended-release antihistamine suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions, and Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor®, two complementary fluoride-based prescription vitamin product lines available in various formulations for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. Aytu's consumer health segment markets a range of over-the-counter medicines, personal care products, and dietary supplements addressing a range of common conditions including diabetes, allergy, hair regrowth, and gastrointestinal conditions. To learn more, please visit aytubio.com.

Contacts for Investors:
Mark Oki, Chief Financial Officer
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
moki@aytubio.com

Robert Blum or Roger Weiss
Lytham Partners
AYTU@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760754/Aytu-to-Participate-in-the-Maxim-Group-Virtual-Healthcare-Conference

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
