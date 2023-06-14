Quanergy and Convergint Partner to Deliver Enhanced Physical Security for Mission-Critical Markets

Joint Solution Uses LiDAR for Greater Situational Awareness and Security

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Quanergy Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of 3D LiDAR solutions, announced today a partnership with Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration. Together, the two companies will deliver enhanced perimeter intrusion detection capabilities for the utilities industry.

Quanergy & Convergint Partnership

Convergint is collaborating with Quanergy to design, engineer, and implement various security solutions to provide early detection with hyper accuracy and faster response times. Convergint delivers intelligent, highly scalable, and agile IoT and physical security solutions that give customers the visibility and data they need to secure their facilities. Convergint's offerings enable the convergence of physical security, IT, IoT, and an ecosystem of API software to create operational efficiencies through automation.

Convergint will harness the potential of LiDAR technology in its solutions by integrating Quanergy's offerings. The incorporation of a 3D LiDAR-based solution would provide an exceptional level of situational awareness and unprecedented insights, thereby unlocking several market opportunities that are beyond the scope of conventional security solutions. Quanergy's solution, for instance, can effectively track individuals in crowded areas and allocate distinct identifiers to hundreds of people with extremely high accuracy, a remarkable feat providing a competitive advantage in the security industry. Additionally, Quanergy's solutions are tailor-made for the security industry, prioritizing ease of use and deployment to enable customers to scale and future-proof their deployments effortlessly.

Steve Sinclair, director, utilities vertical markets, at Convergint, said:

"Quanergy provides solutions that span numerous aspects of our customer portfolio. Convergint is growing its security integration and expanding to sensor integration, and this technology helps us build a bridge in capabilities between physical security and operational benefits. It is therefore shaping our position in the utilities space."

Gerald Becker, vice president of market development and alliances, at Quanergy Solutions, Inc., said: "Quanergy's LiDAR solutions enhance physical security by detecting and tracking intruders in real-time with an exceptional degree of accuracy. This enables security organizations to pinpoint when and where the threat is occurring, to dispatch guards to the exact location, and help prevent crime before it happens. This is a game changer, and we are excited to partner with Convergint to help secure utilities around the world."

For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.

About Quanergy

Quanergy's mission is to enhance people's experiences and safety to enable a new generation of automation processes in the physical security, industrial automation and smart cities markets. Quanergy's industry-leading price/performance smart LiDAR solutions are deployed by nearly 400 customers and over 50 partners across the globe. For more information, please visit us at www.quanergy.com.

Contact Information

Kat Mullins

LRG Marketing Communications

kmullins@lrgmarketing.com

(845) 358-1801

SOURCE: Quanergy Solutions, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761066/Quanergy-and-Convergint-Partner-to-Deliver-Enhanced-Physical-Security-for-Mission-Critical-Markets