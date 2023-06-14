01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Releases IronCAP X v2.0 - World's First Quantum-Safe End-to-End Email Security Service for Enterprises

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF), a first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity provider is pleased to announce the release of IronCAP X v2.0, the world's first Quantum-safe encryption service for your business email that provides end-to-end security.

IronCAP X v2.0 was developed with simplicity and security in mind. The underlying technology is patent-protected providing end-to-end security for your emails against attacks by any bad actor. From the time your email is sent until the time it is received and read by the authenticated recipient it remains fully encrypted without any decryption along the way. This guarantees complete privacy. Using National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST") approved algorithms IronCAP X v2.0 is safe from attacks by sophisticated hackers including those using Quantum Computers.

Incorporating an IronCAP protected email digital signature ensures the sender is the real sender and not an impersonated one. This provides an extra layer of security which helps solve the infamous email phishing issue, which is the major way used by hackers to hijack emails gaining access to your computer system and holding you for ransom.

IronCAP X v2.0 is offered in two versions. A free version is available for personal usage and a business version is available with central management tools for IT managers can be subscribed at $9.95 per month or $99.95 per year.

For more information and a free download visit https://www.ironcap.ca/ironcap-x/

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique (TSX-V:ONE)(OTCQB:OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

