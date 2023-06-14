GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: US Navy and Gaming Community Network Host Never Before Seen STEM Competition for High School Students

Three talented high school STEM students will win the opportunity to play their custom Fortnite maps with the U.S. Navy's Goats & Glory Team and the chance at $30,000 in cash prizes.

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) announced today that the U.S. Navy, the most highly skilled and technologically advanced military force in the world, with over half of all jobs in STEM fields, has partnered with Gaming Community Network (GCN) to create an exciting new STEM competition for high school students. In this unique competition, students will use their STEM skills to create new and innovative islands in the recently released Unreal Editor for Fortnite.The islands must incorporate a Navy inspired nautical theme where the player experiences and challenges such as scavenger hunts, puzzles or speed runs are happening on, or under, the water.

According to a Naval spokesperson, "This competition offers a first-of-its-kind opportunity for high school students to showcase their STEM skills and creativity in a fun, engaging way. By taking part in the competition, students not only will develop valuable skills, but also gain exposure to potential opportunities in Navy STEM fields."

The qualifying competition will be judged by four well-known gaming influencers, who also will drive the conversation surrounding the different paths and STEM opportunities available in America's Navy. These influencers will judge each map submitted by the students and help promote them to the gaming community.

This is the first time GCN will launch a campaign using the Unreal Editor for Fortnite.

According to Epic, this application is created for "designing, developing, and directly publishing games and experiences into Fortnite." This implementation grants players greater artistic license, as well as access to innovative Unreal Engine 5 tools that will allow for expanded capabilities and more efficient workflow for creators.

The maps will be played and promoted by the Navy's own Esports team, Goats & Glory. The top three finalists will be invited to a final map judging event by Goats & Glory team members. GCN will award the grand prize winner with $30,000 in scholarships.

"We're thrilled to partner with America's Navy and offer this exciting opportunity to high school students," said Drew Brunson, President at Gaming Community Network. "We believe that this competition will help inspire students to pursue careers in Navy STEM fields and show them the endless possibilities that await them."

The competition opens today, June 14th and runs until July 31st. To enter, high school students should visit operationoceanodyssey.com.

###

About the U.S. Navy

With more than 330,000 active-duty Sailors, 290 deployable ships, more than 3,700 aircraft and dozens of bases in the U.S. and across the globe, America's Navy is the largest, most powerful naval force in the world. The opportunities available in today's Navy are as boundless as the sea itself. You can learn more about these opportunities at Navy.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Gaming Community Network

GCN is the only independent media group completely dedicated to gaming and esports across community sites, content producers, influencers and tournament/event operators. Bridging the gap between traditional media and gaming with a "Gamer First" promise, GCN's aggregated & integrated proprietary media network reaches 65M+ MAUs in the US and 115M+ MAUs globally, driving scale for premium content designed to provoke and share conversations. GCN builds bespoke strategy solutions from content creation to full-scale tournaments for any endpoint, be it social, broadcast TV or live stream. GCN collaborates with its partners to deliver memorable experiences for gamers and brands. Learn more at GCN.gg or follow on LinkedIn.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME | TSXV:GAME) is a vertically integrated, digital media, entertainment and technology company that connects global brands with gaming and youth culture audiences. GameSquare's end-to-end platform includes GCN, a digital media company focused on gaming and esports audiences, Cut+Sew (Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency, USA, Code Red Esports Ltd., a UK based esports talent agency, Complexity Gaming, a leading esports organization, Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio, Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business, Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. www.gamesquare.com.

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761123/US-Navy-and-Gaming-Community-Network-Host-Never-Before-Seen-STEM-Competition-for-High-School-Students