French floating PV specialist Ciel & Terre says it now has more than 1.5 GW of floating PV projects in the design phase or under construction. It has already completed 280 floating solar projects in more than 30 countries, totaling 820 MW.Ciel & Terre says it has become a "gigawatt player" in the floating PV segment. It has 400 MW of projects under construction and a total pipeline of 1.5 GW, including projects that are currently being designed. The France-based floating solar specialist has more than 280 projects installed in more than 30 countries, with a total capacity of 820 MW. It installed ...

