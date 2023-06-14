Cinemo gains high top quartile scoring in first-time program participation in assessment of wide number of HR and people practices ahead of global recruitment drive

Cinemo, a global leader and a highly innovative one-stop-shop provider for fully integrated digital media products has been recognized and certified as a Top Employer 2023 in Germany by the Top Employers Institute.

The Top Employers Institute certification is designed to demonstrate the commitment of organizations in providing employees with a nurturing and supportive work environment, accompanied by excellence in the provision of HR Best Practices.

"We are enormously proud of our achievement in gaining the Top Employers Institute certification and getting such a high scoring," says Susanne Jonas, Director of HR and Office Management at Cinemo. "This underscores our huge efforts to support positive HR initiatives and practices. As we continue to grow our global team, we want to provide the best employee experience possible and ensure that Cinemo remains a great place to work."

As part of Cinemo's commitment to its position as a leading global provider of cutting-edge infotainment products, it is expanding its international team with an ambitious hiring program. The company is advertising a wide variety of job positions from software development to sales to customer support engineers across its headquarters in Germany and local offices in Hungary, Japan and Korea.

"Gaining Top Employer 2023 certification is testament to our philosophy of continuous improvement and the hard work of the HR team, together with all of us, in building an excellent and supportive work environment," says Richard Lesser, CEO at Cinemo. "Our ethos has always been to value and to recognize the work of each employee. This gives us a firm foundation for future growth."

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of highly innovative infotainment products that make every screen an opportunity. Its range of award-winning, fully integrated, low-footprint digital media offerings combine high performance with high quality and are truly system agnostic. Whether embedded, as mobile apps or through the cloud, Cinemo supports all digital media scenarios for any industry and any device. Its product portfolio is designed and built to deliver excellence, accelerate time to market, and lower TCO for its clients while creating digital media experiences that matter.

Founded in 2008, and with a strong history of industry firsts, Cinemo is the partner of choice for more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1s. The company works with the top high-tech and consumer electronic companies as well as global music and video content providers. Cinemo's global team of 200+ innovative thinkers from 35 nationalities continuously delivers groundbreaking innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614718631/en/

Contacts:

Martina Oerther

moerther@cinemo.com