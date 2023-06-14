Norse Atlantic Airways celebrates the first anniversary of its inaugural flight between Oslo and New York, which took place on June 14 th , 2022.

The airline now serves 12 destinations, including five in Europe and seven in the United States.

To mark the occasion, Norse Atlantic has launched a weeklong global sale with fares between the US and Europe starting from $129 one-way including taxes and fees.

Today, Norse Atlantic Airways, the pioneering long-haul low-cost airline, is proudly celebrating the first anniversary of its inaugural flight between Oslo and New York, marking a remarkable year of connecting Europe to the US and making travel more accessible than ever before.

Since the first commercial flight 12 months ago, Norse Atlantic Airways has ramped up operations, now serving 12 destinations across Europe and the United States and employing over 1000 people across Norway, the UK, the US and Europe. In that time the airline has flown more than 2630 flights, carrying nearly half a million passengers. Cargo operations have continued to grow throughout the year, with the airline transporting approximately 14,500 metric tonnes in total, including 4000 metric tonnes of fish between Europe and the US.

"We are thrilled to commemorate our first anniversary of connecting Oslo and New York. This milestone not only reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team but also highlights the growing demand for affordable, high-quality transatlantic travel. We are grateful for the trust our passengers have placed in us and we are looking forward to a busy year ahead," said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO and Founder of Norse Atlantic Airways.

To mark this significant occasion, Norse Atlantic Airways is delighted to announce a global sale across all markets. Customers can take advantage of incredible discounts and experience the exceptional service and comfort that Norse Atlantic Airways has become known for.

Promotional fares*, including all taxes and fees, from the US to Europe are available to book now on www.flynorse.com:

New York (JFK) to Olso (OSL) from $129 one-way including taxes and fees

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Miami (MIA) to Oslo (OSL) from $149 one-way including taxes and fees

Los Angeles (LAX) to Oslo (OSL) from $189 one-way including taxes and fees

New York (JFK) to London (LGW) from $139 one-way including taxes and fees

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Miami (MIA) to London (LGW) from $159 one-way including taxes and fees

Orlando (MCO) to London (LGW) from $159 one-way including taxes and fees

Boston (BOS) to London (LGW) from $129 one-way including taxes and fees

Washington, DC (IAD) to London (LGW) from $159 one-way including taxes and fees

San Francisco (SFO) to London (LGW) from $169 one-way including taxes and fees

Los Angeles (LAX) to London (LGW) from $179 one-way including taxes and fees

New York (JFK) to Berlin (BER) from $169 one-way including taxes and fees

New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) from $169 one-way including taxes and fees

New York (JFK) to Rome (FCO) from $189one-way including taxes and fees

*Deal Terms and Conditions:

Sales dates: June 14, 4:00 AM EDT June 21, 2023, 12:00 AM EDT, unless sold out prior.

Travel dates: Varies by route.

Some periods may be subject to blackout restrictions.

This promotion is subject to availability, it may not be available on every flight.

This promotion is only available for bookings made on selected routes; it does not apply on connecting flights.

Advertised fares are Economy Light, one-way, per adult.

Prices shown include all taxes and fees.

Additional charges for baggage, seating, extras, or optional fees may apply.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience, with each seat including a personal state-of-the art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43" seat pitch and 12" recline, allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Flextra, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse's value option, while Flextra fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

About Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways is an airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjorn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Boston, Oslo, London, Berlin, Rome and Paris. The company's first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, 2022.

