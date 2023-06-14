Perk Labs Inc.: Getit Technologies Selected as Preferred Technology Provider by Clocktower Group of Brewpubs

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company") the company that specializes in ordering and payment technology, is thrilled to announce that its subsidiary Getit Technologies has been selected as an ordering and payment technology provider by the Clocktower Group of Brewpubs ("Clocktower").

Clocktower Group of Brewpubs encompasses 5 locations across Ottawa, including Ottawa's original craft brewery. The Clocktower Group of Brewpubs, powered by Getit Technologies' solutions, will continue to deliver the exceptional craft beers and welcoming ambiance that customers have come to love. Getit's QR ordering and payment technologies will enable Clocktower to focus on brewing quality beers while leveraging technology to streamline back-end operations and provide an enhanced customer experience.

"We are excited to partner with Getit Technologies to enhance our brewery operations and deliver an exceptional experience to our valued customers," said Sean Rutherford, VP of Clocktower Group of Brewpubs. "Their advanced technology solutions will enable us to improve efficiency, increase productivity, and maintain the high-quality standards that Clocktower is known for."

"We are thrilled to have Clocktower Group of Brewpubs on board and provide our advanced technology solutions to enhance their brewery operations" said Ryan Hardy, CEO of Getit Technologies. "At Getit, we believe in leveraging technology to revolutionize the customer experience, and we are confident that our solutions will help Clocktower maintain its position as an industry leader."

About Clocktower Group of Brewpubs

The Clocktower Brew Pub is Ottawa's longest established full service craft brewery. We make great craft beer in-house and fresh original food served in a comfortable and upbeat environment. Happily serving Ottawa since 1996.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs, the owner of Getit Technologies Inc. and Perk Hero Software Inc, specializes in technology, logistics, and connecting communities. Our digital payments and loyalty software empowers merchants to optimize their business and customer journey. Our marketplace and driver network connects and supports their business with additional sales and flexible last mile delivery options.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

