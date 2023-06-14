Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - European Energy Metals (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: W28) ("European Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of GeoPool Oy of Vantaa, Finland to implement a community and landowner awareness program and provide Finnish speaking geotechnical personnel for the Company's 2023 exploration program for its Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT') and Rare Earth Element ("REE") Finnish Pegmatite Project, consisting of five exploration concessions in central and southern Finland.

"A large portion of Central Finland is held by private landowners and obtaining permission for exploration is a key aspect of successful operation in the country," stated European Energy Metals CEO Jeremy Poirier. "GeoPool Oy is an in-country geological and geotechnical consulting firm with a strong history of operating successfully throughout the country and will be instrumental in assisting Resourceful Geoscience Solutions successfully complete European Energy Metals' 2023 summer exploration campaign," he continued.

GeoPool will be assisting the Company through initial notification and subsequent follow-up with landowners and stakeholders of the Company's exploration activities. GeoPool will also provide two Finnish speaking geotechnicians to assist the Canadian exploration team with field activities and more importantly with communication with local community: landowners, stakeholders and contractors.

A senior GeoPool geologist will also assist in face-to-face contact with as many landowners and people living in or close to the sites as possible, as well as providing local expertise on key area to focus on. More information on GeoPool can be found at https://www.geopool.fi.

European Energy Metals in earning an 80% interest in the Finnish Pegmatite Project from Capella Minerals Ltd (TSXV: CMIL). A detailed assessment of the historic and government exploration data compiled by the Finnish Geological Survey ("GTK") identified a series of permissive tracts for LCT pegmatites. European Energy Metals exploration concessions were identified as a result of this pegmatite research.

R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), a Director of European Energy Metals Corp., is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical content disclosed in this release.

About the Finland Pegmatite Project

The Finland Pegmatite Project consists of four exploration concessions in central Finland and one exploration concession in southern Finland. These reservations cover a total area of 2,300 square kilometres and are focused on Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum or LCT pegmatite complexes located within the Jarvi-Pohjanmaa and Seinajoki lithium-permissive tracts as defined by the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK). Four of the reservations (Nabba, Lappajarvi W, Lappajarvi E and Kaatiala) lie immediately adjacent to, and to the south of, Keliber Oy's spodumene mine development project in the Kaustinen district.

Keliber Oy is a consortium, comprised of Sibanye-Stillwater (79%), Finnish Minerals Group (20%) and Finnish shareholders (1%). A Definitive Feasibility Study by Hatch dated June 14, 2018 states a JORC Code 2012 compliant Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 9.47 million tonnes at a grade of 1.16% Li2O.1

European Energy Metals cautions investors the presence of lithium mineralization at Keliber Oy is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization at the Nabba concession.

Under the terms of an Earn In Agreement with Capella Minerals Limited (TSXV: CMIL), European Energy may earn an 80% interest in the Finland Pegmatite Project by issuing 2,500,000 shares, paying Cdn$500,000 and incurring Cdn$2,500,000 dollars in exploration expenditures staged over a 4 year earn in period.

1. Definitive Feasibility Study - Executive Summary June 14, 2018 by Hatch. http://mb.cision.com/Public/14755/2547948/b83a99f0255413fe.pdf.

About European Energy Metals Corp.

European Energy Metals. is a junior mining company currently focussed on the Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland. Governing bodies in Europe and Finland are legislating environmentally friendly and energy independent laws and policies. One of the key components is access to REE and specifically Lithium. The company is also focusing on its Champ Copper project located in Southeast British Columbia.

