Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a leading fintech provider of software for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, announced it has entered into a three year, multi-million dollar software agreement with a new North American customer. The win represents the largest contract value in Katipult's history and signals its emergence as a market leading SaaS provider for the capital markets.

"This new customer win validates Katipult's deep product capabilities and our strategic vision to remake and re-imagine how capital markets operate. We were selected in a highly contested, competitive evaluation across a range of capabilities including broad industry functionality, security, scalability and user experience. The win also serves to accelerate our path to profitability and positive cash flows," said Gord Breese, Katipult President and CEO.

Katipult was selected for its unrivaled capability to provide a seamless, end-to-end solution for all stages of the new issue investment process, including:

New investor account registration

Deal creation and management

Investor marketing and order allotment

Transaction execution and record keeping

Compliance review and approval management

Analytics and security auditing

The new customer will be deploying Katipult's DealFlow new issue platform to power its strategy of creating unprecedented efficiencies and automation within new and growing segments of the capital markets. With a proven track record in both capital markets and crowdfunding technology, Katipult is an ideal partner for this new initiative.

"We are excited by this deal - this is a milestone moment for Katipult. We have made significant investment to increase the automation in equity markets dealflow, and we believe this transaction will contribute to a bellwether that will lead to a major transformation in equity capital markets. The commercial terms of this transaction will contribute to short-term growth for Katipult, but we keep an eye to the long term, and the Team at Katipult are focussed on building enduring competitive advantages," added Brian Craig, Katipult Chairman.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

