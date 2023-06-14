Inspire Health Tech Announces Strategic Partnership With QuinStreet to Improve Medicare Shopping for Seniors

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Inspire Health Tech Partners, LLC, an AI-based insurance data services company, today announced a unique collaboration with QuinStreet, Inc., a leader in performance marketplaces and technologies for the financial services and home services industries, to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify and improve the complex Medicare shopping process.

This partnership will be launched in 2023 to Medicare beneficiaries across the country via QuinStreet's web property insure.com. Through the new, easy-to-use online experience, seniors will be able to opt into answering a few simple questions about their medical conditions, medications, preferred physicians, and lifestyle. This service, empowered by Inspire Health Tech's unique API, will present plan recommendations in order of expected out-of-pocket costs. This personalized view then enables the consumer to connect to an agent or insurance company that represents the plan or plans in which they've expressed interest.

Insure.com will offer seniors a better Medicare shopping experience.

"More and more, seniors go online to learn about their Medicare options. Most sites which pretend to be offering self-service simply grab the consumers' info and sell it to many agents, and the consumer gets calls and emails for weeks, even months," says Farzin Espahani, QuinStreet's GM and Head of Health and Medicare. "We believe our collaboration with Inspire Health Tech enables us to offer more to the consumer - a personalized, unbiased shopping experience. In this way, we will be helping them to pre-educate and express interest in certain plans before speaking to a licensed agent."

Mr. Espahani believes the insure.com experience will also result in subsequent benefits to the licensed insurance agent. "Consumers who have done personalized research will be much closer to a decision. Further, since consumers have been more actively involved, they will be more confident in their plan choice which will help the agent retain that business down the road."

Data and AI from Inspire Health Tech helps make it happen.

Inspire Health Tech is behind the scenes of this user experience, helping to match each consumer to plans using AI and predictive analytics. "I've been involved in the leads business for many years and I've seen the problem first-hand. Consumers - especially seniors - are often mistreated in the name of maximizing short-run profits. We founded IHT to help the Medicare consumer, pure and simple," says Mark Seghers, CEO & Co-Founder of Inspire Health Tech. "IHT's MediPro platform helps companies configure their own unique, personalized experiences for their valuable prospects. With their new release of insure.com, QuinStreet as an industry leader has designed an amazing and unique experience that demonstrates real respect to its visitors, helping them find the right plan based on their unique situation and then, upon their approval, connecting them to the right representative for that plan."

Mr. Seghers believes AI can lead the way to a better insurance shopping experience. "This annual enrollment period, I would send any senior friend or family member to insure.com. I believe it's important to be informed - and to know a little bit about your options before you talk to an agent."

About Inspire Health Tech Partners, LLC

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Inspire Health Tech provides unique AI, data services, consulting and development to forward-thinking Medicare marketers and agencies. In addition to Medicare, IHT is adding under-65 health products to its platform to broaden its services to marketers committed to helping consumers.

