Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Completes VELDONA Pet Line-Up by Launching New VELDONA Pet Shiny and Slim in Push Towards $20M Revenue Target

Five VELDONA® Pet products are now available

New supplements will launch in Taiwan in July ahead of the planned international release, helping to maintain immunity for millions of pets

Ainos sets its sights on entering the $137 billion US pet market

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMD, AIMDW) ("Ainos", or the "Company"), a diversified medtech company focused on the development of novel point-of-care testing, low-dose interferon therapeutics, and synthetic RNA-driven preventative medicine, today announced the launch of two new VELDONA® Pet cytoprotein supplement products. VELDONA® Pet Shiny, formulated to support pets' eye health, and VELDONA® Pet Slim, designed to help manage body weight and weight-related health issues, will be launched next month in Taiwan. The release marks the final step in the rollout of Ainos' VELDONA® Pet product line. With all five products launched successfully, the Company is poised to push towards its goal of reaching US$20 million in sales from its VELDONA® Pet supplement line during 2024.

VELDONA® Pet Shiny and VELDONA® Pet Slim bolster Ainos' existing line of VELDONA® Pet health supplements, which also includes VELDONA® Pet Lohas for emotional wellbeing, VELDONA® Pet Soothing for relieving discomfort caused by allergies, and VELDONA® Pet Cytoprotein supplement for maintaining immunity, oral care, and gum and skin health. All VELDONA® Pet products were initially launched in Taiwan, with plans in place to begin marketing them across the globe in the near future.

VELDONA® Pet Shiny provides relief for eye discomfort and supports the body's recovery from conditions such as keratitis and ocular herpes infections. A study conducted by Colorado State University indicated that interferon could reduce discomfort from eye infections and promotes healing conditions such as keratitis and eye herpes. VELDONA® Pet Shiny provides eye protection without the potential drawbacks of traditional treatment methods.

VELDONA® Pet Slim can help manage body weight and address metabolic imbalances arising from excess body weight. Studies have demonstrated that interferon can inhibit diet-induced obesity and cellular inflammation associated with obesity. Supplementing with interferon shows promise in managing body weight and addressing metabolic imbalances resulting from excess body weight.

Chun-Hsien Tsai, Ainos' Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The unveiling of our newest VELDONA® Pet supplements showcases the substantial progress we have made in transforming our business. In a few short months, we have shifted from marketing COVID-19 test kits to establishing the foundation we need to become a truly diversified and influential healthcare solutions provider. These latest VELDONA® Pet products are the next step in our evolution, but certainly aren't the last."

"As we expand our portfolio and market our products in regions across the globe, we draw closer to our target of reaching US$20 million in VELDONA® Pet supplement sales in 2024," Mr. Tsai added. "Our ultimate goal is to bring VELDONA Pet to the U.S., where total pet expenditures exceeded $137 billion in 2022. The work we've put in through years of research and development is bearing fruit, and we expect the second half of 2023 will be an integral and exciting time for our company. I believe Ainos is well-positioned for the next chapter of our story."

About VELDONA® Pet

Based on Ainos' low-dose oral interferon-alpha ("IFNα") formulation, VELDONA® Pet cytoprotein supplements are backed by numerous research studies and clinical trials, and are manufactured with world-class materials in a highly certified food-grade plant. VELDONA® maintains immunity and contributes to gum and skin health, relieving allergies and reducing stress in cats and dogs. Interferon, a type of cytoprotein, is naturally produced by human and animals. When cells are invaded by foreign particles, immune signaling molecules notify neighboring cells. Once neighboring cells receive the interferon's protein signal through their surface receptors, they initiate and modulate the immune system to protect felines and canines from gum and skin diseases, allergies, stress-related conditions, eye discomfort from infections, and weight imbalance caused by metabolic dysfunction.

A clinical study, sponsored by Ainos and conducted by the Agricultural Technology Research Institute in Taiwan, has demonstrated that VELDONA® helps maintain the immune systems of cats and dogs. Numerous studies have reported the benefits of interferons in maintaining gum health and skin health, relieving discomfort caused by allergies and eye infections, soothing emotional stress, and balancing weight from metabolic disorder in cats and dogs. VELDONA® Pet's mission is to maintain immunity for millions of pets with the highest-quality products.

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. is a diversified medtech company engaged in developing innovative medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for a broad range of disease indications. In addition to its proprietary therapeutics using low-dose non-injectable interferon, Ainos has also expanded its product portfolio to include Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and COVID-19 POCTs. Powered by its AI Nose platform, the lead POCT candidate, Ainos Flora, is a telehealth-friendly POCT for women's health and certain common STIs. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com.

Follow Ainos on Twitter (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" about Ainos within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "future," "likely," "strategy," "foresee," "may," "guidance," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "should," "will" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's objectives, plans or goals are, or may be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations discussed in this press release include, among others, the cost of production and sales potential of the planned drug treatments announced in this press release; the Company's dependence on revenues from the sale of COVID-19 test kits; the Company's limited cash and history of losses; the Company's ability to achieve profitability; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to continue the Company's product development; the ability to accurately predict the future operating results of the Company; the ability to advance Ainos' current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates the Company develops; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of Ainos product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of the Company's current and future product candidates, which could result in increased costs to the Company, delay or limit the ability to generate revenue and adversely affect the business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects of the Company; intense competition and rapidly advancing technology in the Company's industry that may outpace its technology; customer demand for the products and services the Company develops; the impact of competitive or alternative products, technologies and pricing; disruption in research and development facilities; lawsuits and other claims by third parties or investigations by various regulatory agencies governing the Company's operations; potential cybersecurity attacks; increased requirements and costs related to cybersecurity; the Company's ability to realize the benefits of third party licensing agreements; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for Ainos product candidates; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs; and the Company's success in managing the growth. A more complete description of these risk factors and others is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Ainos' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, many of which risks are beyond the Company's control. In addition to the risks described above and in the Company's Form 10-K, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations discussed in this press release.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. Ainos undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or changes to the future results over time or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 646-224-6971

Email: Ainos.IR@icrinc.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761211/Ainos-Completes-VELDONA-Pet-Line-Up-by-Launching-New-VELDONA-Pet-Shiny-and-Slim-in-Push-Towards-20M-Revenue-Target