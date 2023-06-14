Canadian Solar is offering six versions of its 132-cell TOPBiHiKu7 solar modules, with power outputs ranging from 675 W to 700 W and efficiencies ranging from 21.7% to 22.5%. They have an efficiency range of 26.1% to 27.0%, with a bifacial gain of 20%.China-based module manufacturer Canadian Solar is presenting its 700 W bifacial TOPCon solar modules this week at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany. The TOPBiHiKu7 panels feature 210 mm cells and are available in six versions, with nominal power ranging from 675 W to 700 W, and a power conversion efficiency of 21.7% to 22.5%. The open-circuit ...

