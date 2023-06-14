Bank of Latvia allows SIA VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS to organize takeover bid for AS "VEF" shares to delist shares from the regulated market

Supervisory Committee of the Bank of Latvia on 14.06.2023 has made a decision to allow SIA VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS (registration No. 40003514685, legal address: Brivibas gatve 214, Riga, LV-1039) to organize the takeover bid for AS VEF (registration No. 40003001328; legal address - Brivibas gatve 214, Riga, LV-1039) shares to delist shares from the regulated market. 1. Company, registration number, legal address and webpage: AS VEF (registration no. 40003001328, legal address - Brivibas gatve 214, Riga, LV-1039, webpage: https://asvef.lv/). 2. Information about the Offeror: SIA VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS (registration no. 40003514685, legal address - Brivibas gatve 214, Riga, LV-1039) is approved as the person who will organize the takeover bid addressed to the shareholders of AS VEF to buy back AS VEF shares they own in accordance with the second part of Article 14 part 2 of the Share Buyback Law. 3. The price of one share and the method used for determining it: The price of one share in AS VEF takeover bid is determined in accordance with the Article 14 part 7 of the Share Buyback Law. The price of one share in the takeover bid is 1.78 EUR. 4. Term of the takeover bid: 14 (fourteen) days, from the day on which prospectus is published on the webpage of AS Nasdaq Riga. Attached: SIA VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS takeoved bid of AS VEF shares prospectus. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1150068