Mittwoch, 14.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
WKN: A0M21K | ISIN: LV0000101079 | Ticker-Symbol: UIJ
Stuttgart
14.06.23
08:06 Uhr
4,460 Euro
-0,100
-2,19 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
14.06.2023 | 15:10
136 Leser
Bank of Latvia allows SIA VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS to organize takeover bid for AS "VEF" shares to delist shares from the regulated market

Supervisory Committee of the Bank of Latvia on 14.06.2023 has made a decision
to allow SIA VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS (registration No. 40003514685, legal
address: Brivibas gatve 214, Riga, LV-1039) to organize the takeover bid for AS
VEF (registration No. 40003001328; legal address - Brivibas gatve 214, Riga,
LV-1039) shares to delist shares from the regulated market. 

1. Company, registration number, legal address and webpage:

AS VEF (registration no. 40003001328, legal address - Brivibas gatve 214, Riga,
LV-1039, webpage: https://asvef.lv/). 

2. Information about the Offeror:

SIA VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS (registration no. 40003514685, legal address -
Brivibas gatve 214, Riga, LV-1039) is approved as the person who will organize
the takeover bid addressed to the shareholders of AS VEF to buy back AS VEF
shares they own in accordance with the second part of Article 14 part 2 of the
Share Buyback Law. 

3. The price of one share and the method used for determining it:

The price of one share in AS VEF takeover bid is determined in accordance with
the Article 14 part 7 of the Share Buyback Law. The price of one share in the
takeover bid is 1.78 EUR. 

4. Term of the takeover bid:

14 (fourteen) days, from the day on which prospectus is published on the
webpage of AS Nasdaq Riga. 

Attached: SIA VEF KOMUNIKACIJU SERVISS takeoved bid of AS VEF shares prospectus.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1150068
