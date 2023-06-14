Molecular diagnostics and genomics veterans bring expertise to the breast cancer diagnostics company

Agendia, Inc., a gene expression profiling company advancing personalized early-stage breast cancer care, today announced the appointment of industry veterans Ronald (Ron) Andrews and David Schreiber to the company's Board of Directors.

Patrick Balthrop, Chair of the Agendia Supervisory Board, said, "On behalf of the Agendia Supervisory Board, all of our stakeholders and most importantly, the breast cancer patients that we serve, I welcome Ron and David to the company and to the Board. Their experience, expertise and passion will make Agendia a better company as we continue to use leading edge science to improve the lives of breast cancer patients."

"We are pleased to expand Agendia's Board of Directors with the appointment of two accomplished industry executives, whose deep experience in the healthcare field, integrating acquired companies, and driving strategic growth will be instrumental in shaping the future direction of Agendia," said Mark Straley, Chief Executive Officer of Agendia. "With decades of expertise directly applicable to the work we do, Ron and David's understanding of the market will bring invaluable perspective as we continue to grow into new spaces and work towards our shared mission of bringing our lifesaving diagnostic tools and insights to more patients."

Ron Andrews

Mr. Andrews has over 30 years of experience in the molecular diagnostics and genomic industries. Most recently, he served as a Board Member and as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Oncocyte. Before his time at Oncocyte, Mr. Andrews held senior roles at Thermo Fisher as President, Genetic Sciences Division of Thermo Fisher Scientific, and as President, Medical Sciences Venture for Life Technologies when Life Technologies was acquired by Thermo Fisher. Prior to that, he served as CEO and Vice Chairman of the Board of Clarient, Inc., and as CEO of GE Molecular Diagnostics after Clarient was acquired by GE Healthcare.

Mr. Andrews also founded The Bethesda Group, a consulting firm advising companies in the molecular diagnostics and genomics sectors, and held management positions at Roche Molecular Diagnostics, Immucore, Inc., and Abbott Diagnostics. He has served as past and current director on multiple boards, including Insight Genetics, Precipio, Inc., and Oxford ImmunoTec, and is a member of the Board of Governors of CancerLinQ LLC, a wholly-owned non-profit subsidiary of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). Mr. Andrews graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Wofford College.

"I could not be more pleased to join Agendia's Board of Directors, as it will allow me to apply my experience in the field to a cause close to my heart, both personally and professionally," said Mr. Andrews. "I look forward to working with the Board and the Agendia team to make a difference for patients with breast cancer."

David Schreiber

Mr. Schreiber brings nearly 40 years of experience in the laboratory diagnostics space to his Board seat at Agendia. He has worked for over two decades as a consultant to private equity firms focused on healthcare companies in their portfolios, including serving in various interim CEO and CFO roles while guiding over 25 M&A transactions. Prior to this, Mr. Schreiber had an executive operating career, including as CFO and Board Member of Dianon Systems, Inc., where he played a vital role in driving the sale of the company to LabCorp, and at Quest Diagnostics, where he successfully led their Midwest Region Business. Mr. Schreiber holds an MBA and a B.S. in Finance from Northern Illinois University, and has served on the Boards of various private and publicly-traded companies, including Specialty Labs, Nanogen, Inc., Response Genetics, and Aspira Women's Health.

"Agendia's science is second to none when it comes to global breast cancer care. The team continuously works to ensure all women have access to genomic testing that is right for them, no matter their background or where they are in their lives. I am honored to contribute to this meaningful mission," said Mr. Schreiber. "I'm eager to apply my expertise in a variety of important areas, directly applicable to where Agendia is now and where it will go in the future."

The additions of Mr. Andrews and Mr. Schreiber underscore the Agendia Board and management team's commitment to bringing in and utilizing strong executive and operational talent at all levels. This dedication translates into exceptional science, actionable and transformative research, and superior execution in bringing innovative new products to market to ensure patients with breast cancer, their families, and their physicians have access to the information they need to make the best decisions about the treatment journey.

About Agendia

Agendia is a mission-driven, commercial stage company focused on enabling optimized decision-making by providing physicians with next-generation diagnostic and information solutions that can be used to help improve outcomes for breast cancer patients worldwide. The company currently offers two commercially available genomic profiling tests that help surgeons and oncologists to personalize treatment for women at critical intervention points throughout their patient journey.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230614142814/en/

Contacts:

Megan Kernan

ICR Westwicke

Tel: 646.677.1870

Megan.Kernan@icrinc.com