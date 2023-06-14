Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.06.2023
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

Live webcast fireside chat on Wednesday, June 21st at 2:30 PM ET

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals will present at the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.

The exponential growth in knowledge and expertise in science and medicine continues to drive opportunities in the healthcare space. These include multiple therapeutic categories and emerging technologies, which presenting companies at this year's Maxim Healthcare Conference are focused on, and for many, that includes key data-driven events in 2023. Maxim Senior Analysts will host a wide range of biotechnology and medical device companies in a series of presentations and interactive discussions with CEOs and key management. Maxim will also be hosting several topical industry panels that promise to be timely and engaging.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve Your Seat.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:
Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761086/CNS-Pharmaceuticals-NASDAQCNSP-to-Participate-in-the-Healthcare-Virtual-Conference-Presented-by-Maxim-Group-LLC-and-Hosted-by-M-Vest

