Iylon Precision Oncology Appoints John Tarantino as CEO

John Tarantino joins hands with Iylon Precision Oncology to help cancer patients around the globe.

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Iylon Precision Oncology, a leading innovator in providing virtual precision oncology recommendations, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Tarantino as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With extensive legal expertise and a deep commitment to cancer care and research, Tarantino brings a wealth of experience and strong leadership to the company.

John Tarantino

CEO of Iylon

John has had a distinguished career as an attorney and has earned recognition as one of the top attorneys in the country. He is a Fellow of prestigious organizations such as the American College of Trial Lawyers, the International Society of Barristers, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, the American Board of Trial Advocates, and the Litigation Counsel of America.

Beyond his legal accomplishments, John has demonstrated exceptional leadership in various capacities. He served as President of the esteemed law firm Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C., President of the Rhode Island Bar Association, the Rhode Island Bar Foundation, the New England Bar Association, and the Defense Counsel of Rhode Island. Tarantino's remarkable achievements have garnered recognition through multiple awards, including the Rhode Island Lawyers Hall of Fame, the Law Dragon Hall of Fame, and the City of Cranston Hall of Fame.

In addition to his legal career, John has served as the President of SPA Ventures, LLC, a nutraceutical brokerage company, and currently holds the position of Managing Trustee of the Papitto Opportunity Connection, as well as the Managing Director of the John and Pat Tarantino Charitable Foundation. Following the passing of his wife to pancreatic cancer, Tarantino has channeled his passion into establishing foundations and funds to support patient care, family support, and groundbreaking research initiatives.

Drawing on his vast expertise, business acumen, and strong managerial skills, John will now lead Iylon Precision Oncology as its CEO. With his unwavering commitment to advancing cancer treatment, he will drive the company's mission to develop innovative solutions to improve patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome John as our new CEO," said Dr. Sewanti Limaye, Co-Founder of Iylon. "His extensive experience, remarkable leadership, and personal dedication to cancer care make him the ideal candidate to lead Iylon with a pursuit of cutting-edge solutions for cancer treatment," said Dr. Sendurai Mani, co-founder of Iylon and professor at Brown University.

John expressed his enthusiasm about joining Iylon, stating, "I am honored and excited to take on this role and work with the talented team at Iylon to push the boundaries of cancer care and make a positive impact in the lives of cancer patients."

About Iylon Precision Oncology:

Iylon is a renowned leader in providing recommendations for personalized precision cancer treatment based on genomic reports. The company is dedicated to developing innovative solutions and revolutionizing cancer care with a focus on precision medicine and personalized therapies.

