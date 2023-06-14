An international research team has designed a floating PV system that can reportedly withstand wave heights above 10 meters. The system uses splitters to link one mooring tether to multiple floating modules. This reportedly ensures sufficient structural capacity, while avoiding the need for too many mooring lines.An international research group has developed a new concept for floating photovoltaics that can purportedly withstand wave heights above 10 meters under harsh environmental offshore conditions. The system includes a lattice-shaped floating PV array with four solar panels arranged in a ...

