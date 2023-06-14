DC-coupled architecture allows simultaneous EV charging directly from PV, home battery and AC grid, enabling charging of up to 24kW 1

Paves way for EV batteries to function as large home storage solutions, on and off-grid

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy, today unveiled its new Bi-Directional DC EV Charger ("Charger") at Intersolar Europe. The new charger will enable solar-powered Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) functionalities and is expected to be commercially available in the second half of 2024.

SolarEdge's Bi-Directional DC-Coupled EV Charger allows simultaneous EV charging directly from solar, home battery and AC grid, enabling charging of up to 24kW (Photo: SolarEdge)

Based on SolarEdge's innovative DC-coupled architecture, the Charger is expected offers several benefits:

Charging the EV directly from PV with no unnecessary AC-to-DC power conversions

Fast charging of up to 24kW by simultaneously drawing electricity from the PV array, the home battery and the grid, bypassing the home's AC infrastructure and the limitations of the car's onboard EV charger

Charging the EV with excess PV, leveraging the SolarEdge inverters DC to AC oversizing (up to 200%)

In addition, SolarEdge's ONE energy optimization system will offer enhanced savings by applying smart algorithms to calculate dynamic utility prices and autonomously charge and discharge the EV battery. This will enable homeowners to receive payments from their electricity supplier during demand response events, by discharging their stored EV battery power back to the grid (V2G).

In addition, the EV battery can function as a large home battery storage solution of up to 50kWh, both on and off grid, enabling homeowners to use their EV to back up their homes for extended periods during an outage (V2H).

The Charger will be compatible with both 400V and 800V EV powertrains via a standard CSS connector.

The SolarEdge Bi-Directional DC EV Charger makes its debut at the SolarEdge booth, Intersolar Hall B4, Stand 110.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. Visit us at: solaredge.com

1 Full charging power depends on sufficient power sources (PV inverter, direct PV, battery)

Contacts:

Investor Contact

JB Lowe, Head of Investor Relations

investors@solaredge.com

Press Contact

Lily Salkin Global Public and Media Relations Manager

Lily.salkin@solaredge.com

Dana Noyman Head of Corporate Communications and Global PR

dana.noyman@solaredge.com