WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
13.06.23
18:39 Uhr
1,660 Euro
+0,015
+0,91 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6031,70316:17
1,6351,67516:17
PR Newswire
14.06.2023 | 16:06
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 14

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

14 June 2023

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 14 June 2023 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 107 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 13 June 2023 at a price of £1.40009 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 15 Matching Shares were awarded to Ryan Mangold.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

Vanessa Estella

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0)7890 422877

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP

Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.40009

£0.00

107

15

d)

Aggregated information

Partnership Shares

Aggregated volume

Price

Matching Shares

Aggregated volume

Price

107

£149.80

15

£0.00

e)

Date of the transaction

13 June 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted


