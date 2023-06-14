Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B87V | ISIN: US79466L3024 | Ticker-Symbol: FOO
Tradegate
14.06.23
16:51 Uhr
192,80 Euro
-0,80
-0,41 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
SALESFORCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SALESFORCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
192,60192,7016:59
192,50192,7016:59
ACCESSWIRE
14.06.2023 | 16:14
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CyanGate LLC: CyanGate Launches First End-to-End Document Management Solution for Salesforce.com

Integrating Formstack Solution with S-Drive App Drives Faster Time to Value and Improves CX

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / CyanGate, award-winning document management and Salesforce solution developer and service provider, launched the first solution for end-to-end document management from file collection to document generation and beyond. The S-Drive solution integrates with Formstack to help streamline the entire document management process, speeding time to value and improving the customer experience in what is often a complex and disjointed process for organizations and end-users.

S-Drive App

S-Drive App

Document management is a multi-step process often involving different applications and solutions. With the new S-Drive solution, the entire process happens inside of one application. This includes document creation, document requests, document collection, e-signatures, storage, and more. The solution solves the pain points resulting from an increasingly digital world with strict data governance and privacy mandates to comply with.

Most common use cases for document collection:

  • Legal forms
  • Insurance claims
  • University or educational applications
  • Banking or loan applications
  • Certification or qualification
  • Patient intake forms
  • Sales contracts
  • Any generic application

"Streamlining the document management process with file intake and document collection solves major pain points across industries," said Bulent Dogan, Founder and Senior Solution Architect, S-Drive. "Without an end-to-end solution like S-Drive, the entire process is broken, not user-friendly, and inefficient at best."

Benefits of the end-to-end solution include:

  • Secure portal for end-user to upload documents and digital assets
  • Effective data and compliance processes
  • E-signature support
  • Pre-filled forms
  • Secure storage and access to documents and files

"Collaborating with S-Drive on this end-to-end solution for document management solved an immediate need for a customer in the healthcare industry," said Zak Pines, Vice President, Partnerships at Formstack. "It's a powerful solution to meet the evolving needs of customers and partners in any industry seeking to increase efficiency and improve customer experience."

Built on the Salesforce Platform, S-Drive is a native solution and is available on AppExchange. Learn more about the end-to-end solution here.

###

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About CyanGate:

CyanGate designs, delivers, and supports award-winning Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Salesforce Solutions, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with an office in Ankara, Turkey. CyanGate specializes in DAM system architecture design, Enterprise DAM implementations, and integrations. We ensure our customers reduce operational costs, return on investment, and improve productivity through our Digital Asset Management Solutions. CyanGate's customers include global Fortune 500 companies in diverse industries.

Contact Information

Erika Goldwater
CIPP/US
egoldwater@cyangate.com
+1 617 407 3578

SOURCE: CyanGate

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760930/CyanGate-Launches-First-End-to-End-Document-Management-Solution-for-Salesforcecom

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.