Vetter, one of the world's leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO), is consistently pursuing improvements to its sustainability strategy. The globally-operating company released its second-annual sustainability report. For the first time, the pharmaceutical service provider headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, also reports its Scope 3 emissions and shows its CO2 balance according to the requirements of the international Greenhouse Gas Protocol. Adding to its dynamic growth, the company was able to significantly reduce electricity consumption and CO2 emissions per euro of gross value added compared to the previous year. By 2029, the total emissions in relation to gross value added are to be reduced by ten percent compared to the base year 2019.

Sustainability creates resilience and reliability in the supply chain

"We support our customers in the production of high-quality and vital medicines for their patients worldwide," says Managing Director Thomas Otto. "Hardly any other topic concerns our company as holistically as sustainability. Functioning supply chains are a non-negotiable for us. With our sustainability report, we make our measures, successes and goals even more transparent. This gives our partners confidence in implementing their own sustainability goals."

With 100 percent green electricity, the CDMO has been a sustainability pioneer in the pharmaceutical industry since 2014. Since then, Vetter has massively advanced the expansion and conversion of the individual company sites in the areas of renewable energies, resource efficiency and circular economy.

"Without the support from all levels of the company, and without the dedicated commitment of the management and the owner families, we would be nowhere near where we are today in terms of sustainability," added Henryk Badack, Senior Vice President Technical Services and Internal Project Management.

Focus on social responsibility

Assuming responsibility for employees and making a sustainable contribution to society is an important pillar of Vetter's sustainability strategy. A comprehensive health management with target-group-oriented offers for employees in different life situations is as much a part of Vetter's sustainability commitment as is the promotion of high-value training and development opportunities. For example, Vetter offers all employees a free supplementary company health insurance to fund additional services that are often not covered by statutory health insurance.

Furthermore, the CDMO secured first place in the 2022 Sustainable Impact Award in the category of Social Impact on Employees, which is awarded to the most attractive medium-sized employers with a focus on employee satisfaction.

Enhanced brand identity

Simultaneously, the pharmaceutical service provider is presenting its enhanced brand identity. According to Managing Director Peter Soelkner, "Our company is characterized by sustained, strong growth. Our mission is to improve the quality of life of patients worldwide and our aspiration is reliability for our customers, suppliers and employees. In short: at all levels. With our newly launched enhanced brand, we want to make this promise even clearer through strong corporate values and embedded in a dynamic design. Our new image authentically conveys what Vetter is all about and what we stand for."

About Vetter

Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the U.S. As a global player, the pharmaceutical service provider is also present with its own sales locations in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore. Around the world, small and large renowned pharma and biotech companies rely on the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of more than 6,000 employees. The CDMO provides support from process development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. Thus Vetter contributes to improve the quality of life for patients worldwide. With innovative solutions, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. The company is a pioneer in the industry when it comes to sustainability, and acts as a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact, has received multiple CDMO Leadership Awards and was awarded several times as Best Managed Company. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. Learn more at www.vetter-pharma.com.

