Infrared Detector Market worth $751 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Infrared Detector Market is expected to grow from USD 535 million in 2023 to USD 751 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2028. according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. High penetration of infrared detectors into non-contact temperature measurement, gas analysis, astronomy, and fire detection applications, and growing popularity of uncooled infrared detectors, and increasing demand for infrared detectors in imaging applications are the two key factors that have led to the rise in competitiveness in the infrared detector market. Moreover, the rising demand for infrared detectors in emerging countries provides opportunities for the market.

Infrared Detector Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $535 million Estimated Value by 2028 $751 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Technology, wavelength, Application, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Availability of substitute technologies Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for infrared detectors in emerging countries Key Market Drivers High penetration of infrared detectors into non-contact temperature measurement, gas analysis, astronomy, and fire detection applications.

Pyroelectric segment to hold the largest share of the Infrared detector market, by type, in 2023.

This segment is expected to hold its dominating position during the forecast period. The pyroelectric infrared (PIR) detector market is witnessing the most significant share and steady growth due to its widespread usage in security systems like motion sensors for intruder alarms, surveillance cameras, and access control systems. As security concerns continue to rise, the demand for PIR detectors in residential and commercial properties is increasing. This growth is further propelled by technological advancements, energy efficiency, integrating PIR detectors into smart systems, expanding Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and a growing emphasis on safety and comfort. Collectively, these factors contribute to the expanding market for PIR detectors.

The market for people and motion sensing applications is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Infrared Detector Industry are widely utilized in people and motion sensing applications due to their unique capabilities in detecting and analyzing infrared radiation. These detectors are vital in various industries and environments, such as security systems, home automation, and occupancy sensing. In people and motion sensing applications, infrared detectors utilize multiple technologies, such as passive infrared (PIR) or pyroelectric sensors. PIR sensors detect changes in infrared radiation emitted by objects, including human bodies, using multiple sensor elements arranged in a specific pattern. On the other hand, pyroelectric sensors measure the electrical charge generated by temperature variations on the sensor surface caused by the presence of individuals.

North America to hold the largest share of Infrared detector market by 2023.

North America's dominant position in the infrared detector market can be attributed to multiple factors. The region boasts a robust presence of key industry players, encompassing manufacturers and technology providers, who consistently pioneer innovative solutions and push the boundaries of infrared detector technology. It fosters a robust supply chain and ensures the availability of state-of-the-art products. Additionally, North America exhibits substantial demand for infrared detectors across diverse sectors, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and industrial industries. The region's advanced security infrastructure, escalating investments in defense and surveillance systems, and stringent safety and security regulations fuel the adoption of infrared detectors. These factors collectively contribute to North America's supremacy in the infrared detector market.

Major players profiled in this report are as follows:

The Infrared Detector companies is dominated by players such as Excelitas Technologies Corp. (US), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), and Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), InfraTec GmbH (Germany), Lynred (France), and TE Connectivity (Switzerland), and others.

