KBRA Europe (KBRA) releases a Day 1 recap of the annual Global ABS 2023 conference.

After a turbulent year for securitisation markets, the Global ABS 2023 conference opened its doors to a record 5,000+ registered attendees and a full programme with a number of high-profile keynote addresses and over 40 panel sessions. Day 1 panels featured market updates on collateralised loan obligations (CLO), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), nonperforming loans (NPL), consumer ABS, and more. Other discussions included broader topics such as regulation and ESG, including the ever-popular traders' panel, covering the current state of liquidity and market sentiment.

Click here to view the report.

