KBRA Europe (KBRA) releases a Day 1 recap of the annual Global ABS 2023 conference.
After a turbulent year for securitisation markets, the Global ABS 2023 conference opened its doors to a record 5,000+ registered attendees and a full programme with a number of high-profile keynote addresses and over 40 panel sessions. Day 1 panels featured market updates on collateralised loan obligations (CLO), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), nonperforming loans (NPL), consumer ABS, and more. Other discussions included broader topics such as regulation and ESG, including the ever-popular traders' panel, covering the current state of liquidity and market sentiment.
Click here to view the report.
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
