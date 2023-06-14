DJ Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares Travis Perkins Plc to which voting rights are attachedii: ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) UK 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: X Decrease in holding following client instruction to elect for decision making on voting rights. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name BlackRock, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, United States 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 12/06/2023 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 13/06/2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares instruments in % (8.A + voting rights of (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) issuervii 2) Resulting situation on the date on Below 5% Below 5% which threshold was crossed or Below 5% Below 5% reached Position of previous notification (if 4.710000 0.420000 5.130000 applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights shares ISIN code (if Indirect possible) Direct Indirect Direct (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BK9RKT01 Below 5% Below 5% SUBTOTAL 8. A Below 5% Below 5% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. Securities Below 5% Below 5% Lending SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 Below 5% Below 5% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash financial datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument Period xi settlementxii CFD Cash Below 5% Below 5% SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 Below 5% Below 5% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or Namexv or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock International Inc. (Chain Holdings, Inc. 1) BlackRock, BR Jersey International Inc. (Chain Holdings L.P. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Inc. (Chain Pte. Ltd. 1) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock HK Holdco Limited 1) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l. 1) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Japan Holdings GK 1) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 1) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain Trident Merger, LLC 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Investment Inc. (Chain Management, LLC 2) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock International Inc. (Chain Holdings, Inc. 3) BlackRock, BR Jersey International Inc. (Chain Holdings L.P. 3) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 3) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Inc. (Chain Limited 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Inc. (Chain Limited 3) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Group Limited 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Europe Inc. (Chain Limited 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Investment Management Inc. (Chain (UK) Limited 3) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock International Inc. (Chain Holdings, Inc. 4) BlackRock, BR Jersey International Inc. (Chain Holdings L.P. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Inc. (Chain Ltd. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Investment Management Inc. (Chain (Australia) Limited 4) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock International Inc. (Chain Holdings, Inc. 5) BlackRock, BR Jersey International Inc. (Chain Holdings L.P. 5) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 5) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Inc. (Chain Limited 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Inc. (Chain Limited 5) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Group Limited 5) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock International Limited 5) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 6) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 6) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. (Chain Inc. 6) BlackRock, BlackRock Institutional Trust Inc. (Chain Company, National Association 6) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 7) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC 7) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 7) BlackRock, BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. (Chain Inc. 7) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Fund Advisors 7) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 8) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 8) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 9) BlackRock, BlackRock International Inc. (Chain Holdings, Inc. 9) BlackRock, BR Jersey International Inc. (Chain Holdings L.P. 9) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 9) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Inc. (Chain Limited 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Inc. (Chain Limited 9) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Group Limited 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Europe Inc. (Chain Limited 9) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 9) BlackRock, BlackRock Asset Management Inc. (Chain Deutschland AG 9) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 10) BlackRock, BlackRock International Inc. (Chain Holdings, Inc. 10) BlackRock, BR Jersey International Inc. (Chain Holdings L.P. 10) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 10) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Canada Holdings LP 10) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC 10) BlackRock, BlackRock Asset Management Inc. (Chain Canada Limited 10) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 11) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 11) BlackRock, BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. (Chain Inc. 11) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Advisors, LLC 11) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 12) BlackRock, BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. (Chain Inc. 12) BlackRock, BlackRock International Inc. (Chain Holdings, Inc. 12) BlackRock, BR Jersey International Inc. (Chain Holdings L.P. 12) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 12) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Cayman 1 LP 12) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Inc. (Chain Limited 12) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Inc. (Chain Limited 12) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Group Limited 12) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Europe Inc. (Chain Limited 12) BlackRock, Inc. (Chain BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12) 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650 Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K Date of completion 13/06/2023

