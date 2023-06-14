5G Testing Market worth $5.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G Testing Market is expected to be valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2028. according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The continuous evolution of 5G technology, including the introduction of new frequency bands, network architectures, and features, creates the need for updated testing solutions. Testing solutions help validate 5G-enabled devices, applications, and network infrastructure interoperability. However, the high costs associated with developing advanced 5G testing solutions pose a barrier to the growth of this market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=175814056

Browse in-depth TOC on "5G Testing Market"

169 - Tables

46 - Figures

223 - Pages

5G Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $5.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% Market Size Available for 2019-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, End User Industry, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Complex network infrastructure Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for 5g networks in automobiles, smart cities, and healthcare Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for high-speed data transfer

5G testing market for service segment to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

5G is the next generation of cellular network technology, and it is expected to offer significant improvements in speed, latency, and capacity over 4G networks. 5G networks are much more complex than 4G networks, making it more challenging to test them effectively. This drives the demand for 5G testing services, as network operators and device manufacturers need experts to test their products and networks.

5G testing market for telecom service provider end-user industry to hold second highest market share during the forecast period.

5G is the next generation of cellular network technology, and it offers several advantages over 4G, including faster speeds, lower latency, and increased capacity. This is driving demand for 5G services from consumers and businesses alike. 5G is a complex technology that must be adequately tested before it is rolled out to the public. This is where telecom service providers need the help of 5G testing companies. Telecom service providers must ensure that they have the right 5G testing solutions in place to deliver high-quality 5G services to their customers.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=175814056

5G testing market for Asia Pacific to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region has been at the forefront of 5G technology industry adoption. Countries like South Korea, China, and Japan have invested substantially in building 5G networks and have launched commercial services ahead of other regions. The 5G testing market in the Asia Pacific is expected to proliferate in the coming years. Several factors, including the rapid economic growth of the region, government support, a large population, increased investment in research and development, growing demand for mobile broadband, and the presence of leading telecommunications companies and startups, are driving this growth.

The 5G testing Companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Anritsu (Japan), Keysight Technologies (US), Teradyne Inc. (US), National Instruments Corporation (US), Spirent Communications (UK), and others. These players have a strong market presence for 5G testing across various North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW countries.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=175814056

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

5G Device Testing Market by Equipment Type (Oscilloscope, Signal Generator, Spectrum Analyzers, Network Analyzers), End User (IDMs & ODMs, Telecom Equipment Manufacturers) and Region - Global Forecast 2028

Wireless Testing Market by Offering (Equipment and Services), Technology (Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/5G, Wi-Fi), Application (Consumer electronics, Automotive, IT & telecommunication, Medical devices, Aerospace & defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027

LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by Technology (LTE and 5G), End Use (Video on Demand, Emergency Alerts, Radio, Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Stadiums, Data Feeds & Notifications), and Region (2021-2026)

5G Infrastructure Market by Component, Solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry and Discrete Industry) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027

Network Devices Market by Connectivity (WiFi, Cellular, LoRa, ZigBee, Bluetooth), Device Type (Router, Gateway, Access Point), Application (Residential, Commercial, Enterprise, Industrial, Transportation) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/5g-testing-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/5g-testing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/5g-testing-market-worth-5-2-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301850448.html