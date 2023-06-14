Bufab Group: Bufab appoints Pär Ihrskog as Chief Financial Officer

PRESS RELEASE, Värnamo 14 June 2023

Bufab has appointed Pär Ihrskog as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will take up his position on August 14, 2023.

Pär Ihrskog has a long and successful leadership career within the SKF Group and throughout his tenure with the SKF, Pär has worked in various countries and positions including serving as Head of Group Business Controlling. Most recently, Pär held the position as Group CFO/CIO for the Embellence Group listed on Nasdaq First North. Pär has a degree as MSc from the Gothenburg School of Economics in Sweden.

"We are very pleased to welcome Pär to Bufab. He combines broad financial expertise with international experience and has a strong track record in listed companies. Pär will strongly contribute to our strategic ambitions and our continued growth journey ahead" says Erik Lundén, President and CEO of Bufab Group.

Pär will be part of Bufab Groups Executive Management Team and report to the CEO. He will assume his role on August 14, 2023. In the interim, Frederick Neely will continue to serve as the acting CFO until Pär assumes his responsibilities as Bufab's new CFO.

For further information you are welcome to contact:

Erik Lundén, President och CEO, Bufab Group, Phone +46 370 69 69 00

About Bufab

Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab's Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers' value chain for C-Parts.