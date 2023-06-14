Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XEP7 | ISIN: SE0005677135 | Ticker-Symbol: 29B
Frankfurt
14.06.23
16:13 Uhr
32,260 Euro
-0,460
-1,41 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BUFAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BUFAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,18032,84019:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.06.2023 | 16:06
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bufab Group: Bufab appoints Pär Ihrskog as Chief Financial Officer

PRESS RELEASE, Värnamo 14 June 2023

Bufab has appointed Pär Ihrskog as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He will take up his position on August 14, 2023.

Pär Ihrskog has a long and successful leadership career within the SKF Group and throughout his tenure with the SKF, Pär has worked in various countries and positions including serving as Head of Group Business Controlling. Most recently, Pär held the position as Group CFO/CIO for the Embellence Group listed on Nasdaq First North. Pär has a degree as MSc from the Gothenburg School of Economics in Sweden.

"We are very pleased to welcome Pär to Bufab. He combines broad financial expertise with international experience and has a strong track record in listed companies. Pär will strongly contribute to our strategic ambitions and our continued growth journey ahead" says Erik Lundén, President and CEO of Bufab Group.

Pär will be part of Bufab Groups Executive Management Team and report to the CEO. He will assume his role on August 14, 2023. In the interim, Frederick Neely will continue to serve as the acting CFO until Pär assumes his responsibilities as Bufab's new CFO.

For further information you are welcome to contact:

Erik Lundén, President och CEO, Bufab Group, Phone +46 370 69 69 00

About Bufab
Bufab AB (publ), Corporate Registration Number 556685-6240, is a trading company that offers its customers a full-service solution as Supply Chain Partner for sourcing, quality control and logistics for C-Parts (screws, nuts, etc.). Bufab's Global Parts ProductivityTM customer offering aims to improve productivity in the customers' value chain for C-Parts.

Bufab was founded in 1977 in Småland and is an international company with operations in 28 countries. The head office is located in Värnamo, Sweden, and Bufab has about 1,800 employees. Bufab's net sales for the last twelve months amounted to SEK 8,8 billion and the operating margin was 12.1 percent. The Bufab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, under the ticker "BUFAB". Please visit www.bufabgroup.com for more information.


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.