OENEO: 2022-2023 ANNUAL RESULTS: INCREASE IN TURNOVER AND RESULTS - RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN OF 15.7% - RECORD NET INCOME OF EUR 41.2 MILLION

Consolidated Profit & Loss statement (€M) 2021-2022 2022-2023 Change Turnover 326.0 348.2 +6.8% O/w Closures 232.6 244.5 +5.1% O/w Winemaking 93.4 103.7 +11.0% Recurring operating profit 54.0 54.6 +1.2% O/w Closures 46.2 45.2 -2.2% O/w Winemaking 10.8 12.0 +11.1% O/w Corporate (3.1) (2.6) Non-recurring operating profit/(loss) (4.8) (2.4) Operating profit 49.2 52.2 +6.1% Financial profit/(loss) (0.9) (0.9) Tax (11.2) (10.2) Net profit 37.1 41.2 +10.8% Consolidated net profit, Group share 37.1 41.2 +10.8% Shareholders' equity 338.6 343.0 +1.3% Net debt 7.9 29.8 N/A

Oeneo's consolidated statements for financial year 2022-2023 ended March 31, 2023 were approved by its Board of Directors on June 14, 2023. The consolidated financial statements have been audited in full. The auditors' report will be published once the procedures required for the publication of the annual financial report have been completed.

Oeneo delivered a solid performance in 2022-2023, posting record turnover and results despite a complex macroeconomic environment. This performance demonstrates the relevance of the Group's premium strategy and global footprint.

Turnover for 2022-2023 amounted to €348.2 million, up 6.8% year on year. Both of the Group's divisions achieved their highest ever turnover, with the Winemaking division passing the symbolic €100 million mark for the first time.

The Group posted recurring operating profit of €54.6 million, up 1.2%. Changes in the product mix and a controlled pricing policy, reflecting the premium strategy of the Group's brands, helped to mitigate the effects of inflation on raw materials and the rise in certain production costs. This performance is all the more commendable since recurring operating profit includes a €2.7 million expense relating to performance shares. The Group's recurring operating margin came in at 15.7% of turnover, in line with the Group's forecast.

Operating profit rose to €52.2 million, up 6.1% due to a €2.4 million decrease in non-recurring expenses

Financial profit remained stable at €0.9 million, with the increase in cost of gross debt offset by positive currency effects (particularly from the euro/dollar). The €1.0 million fall in tax to €10.2 million, linked to tax loss carryforwards in Europe, allowed net profit, Group share, to climb 10.8% to €41.2 million.

Shareholders' equity amounted to €343.0 million, versus €338.6 million at March 31, 2022. Cash flow from operations remained high at €41.0 million, despite a significant €23.0 million increase in WCR, due in particular to the effects of inflation on the value of inventories. It more than covered net investments for the year, which totaled €19.5 million, primarily directed towards improving the production facilities of both divisions.

Free cash flow therefore rose slightly to €21.5 million, part of which was used to repay bank debt (€12.3 million) and pay interest (€1.4 million). The Group paid shareholders a dividend of €38.9 million last year, half of which as an exceptional dividend.

Net debt (including €4.9 million in debt linked to leases as a result of the application of IFRS 16 "Leases") amounted to €29.8 million at March 31, 2023, limiting the net gearing ratio to 8.7%. Available cash stood at €30.3 million.

In view of the Group's very healthy financial situation and structural cash flow generation, the Board of Directors will recommend the payment of a cash dividend of €0.70 per share (€0.35 ordinary and €0.35 exceptional) in respect of 2022-2023, at the next Annual General Meeting.

In 2023-2024, faced with a persistently difficult and uncertain environment, the Oeneo Group is committed to consolidating its market share by prioritizing growth in high-end segments, and, at the same time, continuing to adjust its pricing. The Group is also pressing ahead with its operational efficiency action plans aimed at maintaining its recurring operating margin.

2022-2023 performance review by division

CLOSURES: Recurring operating margin of 18.5%

The Division achieved another year of growth with turnover of €244.5 million, up 5.1% at constant exchange rates. This increase was mainly driven by the shift in the product mix toward high-end ranges, and by price increases introduced during the year. The Group sold more than 2.54 billion cork-based closures in 2022-2023, and is now present in more than 85 countries.

These price adjustments and efficient cost management have mitigated the strong inflationary effect on raw materials, particularly cork, the price of which is at historically high levels. Recurring operating margin for the year remained at a high 18.5%, slightly down from the prior-year level of 19.9%.

The Division expects a slowdown in sales in the most competitive entry-level segments in 2023-2024 and will therefore pursue its strategy of focusing on high-end closures, which are less sensitive to the economic context and customers' wait-and-see attitude. The Group will continue to adapt its pricing structure to safeguard its gross margin and recurring operating margin.

WINEMAKING: Recurring operating margin stable at 11.6%

The Winemaking division achieved a strong year of growth with turnover of €103.7 million, up 8.7% at constant exchange rates. This growth was driven in particular by the upturn in business in the United States, and by ongoing robust activity in Europe.

Recurring operating margin came in at 11.6%, remaining stable on the previous year. The increase in volumes and price adjustments offset the sharp rise in procurement costs, particularly for wood.

In 2023-2024, the Division intends to consolidate its record level of business and continue to implement its operational improvement levers to optimize profitability in this demanding context.

Oeneo Group will publish its turnover for the first quarter of 2023-2024 on July 24, 2023, after trading.

About OENEO Group

Oeneo Group is a major wine industry player with high-end and innovative brands. Present around the world, the Group covers each stage in the winemaking process through two core and complementary divisions:

Closures, involving the manufacture and sale of cork closures, including high value?added technological closures through its Diam and Pietec ranges.

Winemaking, providing high-end solutions in winemaking and spirits for leading market players through its cooperage brands Seguin Moreau, Millet, Galileo and Boisé, and developing innovative solutions for the wine industry with Vivelys (R&D, consulting, and systems).

We are passionate about the art and culture of wine, conscious of the urgent environmental and societal challenges facing our world, and firmly believe that enlightened innovation must serve the common good. We want to use our strengths and expertise to serve the wine industry's sustainable development as we innovate to uphold the great history of wine.

WE CARE ABOUT YOUR WINE

Appendices

Balance sheet

ASSETS March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Goodwill 47,475 47,458 Intangible assets 8,398 10,140 Property, plant & equipment 143,584 137,914 Financial assets 3,743 2,020 Deferred taxes 2,643 1,752 Total non-current assets 205,844 199,285 Inventories and work in progress 164,723 135,136 Trade and other receivables 88,063 98,947 Tax receivables 1,019 870 Other current assets 2,061 3,011 Cash and cash equivalents 30,286 60,819 Total current assets 286,152 298,783 Assets related to operations held for sale - 366 Total assets 491,996 498,434 LIABILITIES March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Paid-in capital 65,052 65,052 Share premium 35,648 35,648 Reserves and retained earnings 201,108 200,840 Profit for the period 41,164 37,148 Total shareholders' equity (Group share) 342,973 338,689 Minority interests 58 (90) Total shareholders' equity 343,031 338,599 Borrowings and debt 46,865 58,618 Employee benefits 2,400 2,666 Other provisions 0 712 Deferred taxes 4,202 2,753 Other non-current liabilities 9,811 10,399 Total non-current liabilities 63,279 75,149 Borrowings and short-term bank debt

(portion due in less than 1 year) 13,253 10,141 Provisions (portion due in less than 1 year) 475 337 Trade and other payables 69,803 71,019 Other current liabilities 2,154 3,190 Total current liabilities 85,686 84,687 Liabilities related to operations held for sale - - Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 491,996 498,434

Profit and loss statement

In thousands of euros March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Turnover 348,239 325,999 Other operating income 1,800 1,508 Cost of goods purchased and change in inventories (146,579) (136,184) External costs (66,505) (59,048) Payroll costs (63,518) (57,291) Tax (1,895) (2,177) Depreciation and amortization (17,839) (16,802) Provisions (1,226) (2,142) Other recurring income and expenses 2,157 135 Recurring operating profit 54,636 53,998 Profit/(loss) on disposal of consolidated equity interests - - Other non-recurring operating income and expenses (2,446) (4,818) Operating profit 52,190 49,180 Income from cash and cash equivalents 15 16 Cost of gross debt (1,765) (1,417) Cost of net debt (1,750) (1,402) Other financial income and expenses 831 468 Profit before tax 51,271 48,247 Income tax (10,190) (11,171) Profit after tax 41,081 37,076 Net profit of companies accounted for by the equity method 79 63 Net profit 41,159 37,139 Net income from continuing operations 41,159 37,139 Minority interests 5 9 Group net profit from continuing operations 41,164 37,148 Group net profit from discontinued operations - - Net profit from consolidated operations 41,159 37,139 Group net profit 41,164 37,148 Consolidated earnings per share (in euros) 0.64 0.58 Earnings per share from continuing operations (in euros) 0.64 0.58 Diluted earnings per share from consolidated operations (in euros) 0.63 0.57 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (in euros) 0.63 0.57

Cash Flow statement

In thousands of euros March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 CASH FLOW LINKED TO OPERATIONS Consolidated net profit 41,159 37,139 Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations - - = Consolidated net profit from continuing operations 41,159 37,139 Elimination of the share in profit of companies accounted for by the equity method (79) (63) Elimination of amortization and provisions 19,464 18,520 Elimination of disposal and dilution gains and losses (56) 96 Elimination of dividend income (170) (140) Expenses and income linked to share-based payments 2,292 1,068 Other income and expenses with no impact on cash flow - - = Cash flow after cost of net debt and tax 62,610 56,620 Tax expense 10,190 11,171 Cost of net debt 1,750 1,402 = Cash flow before cost of net debt and tax 74,550 69,193 Tax paid (10,316) (12,526) Change in WCR linked to operations (23,216) (13,047) Net cash flow linked to continuing operations 41,019 43,621 Net cash flow linked to discontinued operations - - = Net cash flow linked to operations 41,019 43,621 CASH FLOW LINKED TO INVESTMENTS Impact of changes in scope - - Acquisitions of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets (19,282) (23,320) Acquisitions of financial assets (1,350) - Disposals of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets 958 219 Disposals of financial assets 11 - Dividends received 250 205 Change in loans and advances (76) - Net cash flow linked to investment activities from continuing operations (19,489) (22,896) Net cash flow linked to investment activities from discontinued operations - - = Net cash flow linked to investments (19,489) (22,896) CASH FLOW LINKED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES Transactions with minority interests (315) - Acquisitions and disposals of treasury shares (3) (7,653) Loans issued 154 1,294 Repayment of loans (12,532) (18,121) Net interest paid (1,384) (1,036) Parent company dividends (38,887) (12,874) Minority interest dividends - - Net cash flow linked to financing activities from continuing operations (52,966) (38,390) Net cash flow linked to financing activities from discontinued operations - - = Net cash flow linked to financing activities (52,966) (38,390) Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates (195) 293 Change in cash from continuing operations (31,631) (17,373) Opening cash position (net of bank debt) 60,318 77,690 Closing cash position (net of bank debt) 28,687 60,318 Change in cash position (net of bank debt) (31,631) (17,373) Net debt 29,832 7,941 Change in net debt 26,425 2,831

