Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Measure What Matters: Are You Optimizing Purpose To Uplift Your Workforce?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

If you spend any time on social media, you've probably seen the memes about companies offering their burned-out workers a pizza party. The employees feign joy - as if a few free slices and sodas will make up for long hours, muddled communication, disengaged leadership or having to commute to the office. What employees really want is good compensation; and then, work-life balance. And they also want to feel a sense of purpose at work - whether that's a personal purpose or being able to say they work for a company that makes the world a better place. Continue reading at SustainableBrands.com...

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761306/Measure-What-Matters-Are-You-Optimizing-Purpose-To-Uplift-Your-Workforce