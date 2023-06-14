Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.06.2023
Gelegenheit? Was Sie schon immer über Nugen Medical wissen wollten…
ACCESSWIRE
14.06.2023 | 18:50
Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Measure What Matters: Are You Optimizing Purpose To Uplift Your Workforce?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

If you spend any time on social media, you've probably seen the memes about companies offering their burned-out workers a pizza party. The employees feign joy - as if a few free slices and sodas will make up for long hours, muddled communication, disengaged leadership or having to commute to the office. What employees really want is good compensation; and then, work-life balance. And they also want to feel a sense of purpose at work - whether that's a personal purpose or being able to say they work for a company that makes the world a better place. Continue reading at SustainableBrands.com...

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/761306/Measure-What-Matters-Are-You-Optimizing-Purpose-To-Uplift-Your-Workforce

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
