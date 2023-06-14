Coffee Roast Unveils Innovative Ratings and Reviews Website for Specialty Coffee Exploration

Uncover Hidden Gems: Coffee Roast's Aggregated Ratings Help Users Find Top-Rated Roasters and Beans

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Coffee Roast (www.coffeeroast.com) announces its official launch, providing coffee lovers with a comprehensive platform for in-depth reviews and ratings of roasters and individual coffee roasts. The website aims to assist coffee enthusiasts in discovering exceptional coffee beans and roasters while promoting fair trade and sustainable practices within the industry.



Coffee Roast Logo

This is the logo for Coffee Roast (www.coffeeroast.com)

Coffee Roast offers a blend of long-form editorial reviews and user-generated ratings, allowing visitors to explore insightful content that delves into the intricacies of coffee beans, brewing techniques, and flavors. Users can immerse themselves in a vibrant community of coffee lovers, benefiting from diverse perspectives and recommendations shared through user reviews.

Founded by dedicated coffee experts driven by their passion for discovering and sharing the finest coffee beans worldwide, Coffee Roast editors and users can evaluate each coffee through a comprehensive rating system that considers factors such as aroma, flavor, acidity, body, value, and finish. Additionally, detailed information about roasters and farmers, including sourcing and roasting practices, is provided to enhance transparency and understanding. Coffee Roast users can find roasters by state, and roasts by country of origin, espresso roast, and roast level.

The website further distinguishes itself by providing aggregated ratings of different roasters, empowering users to make well-informed decisions based on the collective opinions of the community. Coffee experts are invited to become "Coffee Guide" reviewers at CoffeeRoast.com, sharing their expert insights with the passionate coffee-loving community while promoting their coffee-related social media and blog pages.

Theodore Chan, founder and Managing Editor of Coffee Roast, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce Coffee Roast and share our love for coffee with the world, especially small craft roasters. Helping connect people with ethical, high-quality small businesses is my passion, and I am excited to help do that in the coffee industry."

Discover the best coffee beans and roasters and learn more about fair trade and sustainable practices at CoffeeRoast.com. Coffee Roast proudly stands as a self-funded venture through the seed stage brought to life by Boston entrepreneurs and coffee aficionados Theodore Chan and Victoria Slingerland.

Contact Information

Victoria Slingerland

Founder

pourover@coffeeroast.com

7812575051

SOURCE: Coffee Roast

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760757/Coffee-Roast-Unveils-Innovative-Ratings-and-Reviews-Website-for-Specialty-Coffee-Exploration