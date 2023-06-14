Agency Guacamole: Biolage Professional Relaunches Cult-Favorite Full Density Collection to Address Thin Hair Concerns

Biolage Professional relaunches its Full Density collection with 100% vegan and certified cruelty-free formulas to help those with thin hair increase their hair's fullness after just one use*.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Biolage Professional, a leader in worldwide salon haircare, reintroduces its Full Density collection to help with a top concern of consumers - thin and thinning hair. According to Kline's 2020 Haircare and Styling Market Tracker, 30% of women are currently seeking and using products best suited to address volumizing & thickening hair care concerns.

Biolage Professional's Upgraded Full Density Collection

Biolage has two collections to address lack of volume and fullness in the hair, as these hair needs are different and require specialized formulations. The revamped Full Density collection is formulated for those with thin and sparse hair strands to increase hair's density for fuller and thicker hair, while the brand's longstanding Volume Bloom collection is formulated to boost volume for those with hair that is fine and limp.

"Seeing that increasing hair thickness and density are some of the top concerns of our consumers, we are so excited for the relaunch of the Full Density collection," says Assistant Vice President of Biolage Professional, Aurelie Croze. "Thin and thinning hair can be a very personal and emotional concern, impacting many for a variety of reasons from pregnancy or illness to genetics. It was critical for us at Biolage to re-launch this fan favorite, with the same strong results but now featuring a 100% vegan and cruelty-free certified formula and our signature fragrance. We are so proud to provide solutions to those looking to address fine and thin hair concerns with not only our Full Density collection, but also want to nod to a best-selling favorite: our Volume Bloom collection for those looking for more voluminous hair, fast. We realized that in the market, many brands only offer one collection for both fine and thin hair, and we love that can we offer two solutions for these differing hair concerns."

The Full Density collection is formulated for thin or thinning hair to create a fuller-looking mane without any weigh-down. This collection is now 100% vegan and cruelty-free, with key ingredients vegan Biotin, for increasing hair's density, zinc PCA, for reducing hair loss and rebalancing the scalp from root to tip, and gluco-omega, which has a strong reputation for reducing hair loss and promoting hair growth. These three ingredients provide a daily dose of hair wellness to improve health and reduce breakage, creating fuller, thicker and more manageable strands. This collection, which also now features the iconic Biolage aromascience fragrance, includes a shampoo, conditioner and a Densifying Leave-In Spray, and when used as a system, leaves the hair feeling fuller and 94% more nourished with just one use. The Densifying Leave-In Spray itself is a favorite treatment among loyalists because it makes hair feel 84% thicker** without feeling weighed down.

"The Full Density collection is definitely a staple in my arsenal of hair products," says Biolage Ambassador Sunnie Brook. "I absolutely love the shampoo and conditioner duo for my own hair and my clients' hair, and the Densifying Leave-In Spray is so good for my clients with thinner hair types."

Biolage's Volume Bloom collection is also available in new packaging and is specialized for those who have fine, thin and limp hair. This collection's signature ingredient is cotton flower, whose expansive properties inspired this formula. The Volume Bloom collection has four key products, including a shampoo, conditioner, Full-Lift Volumizer Spray and Volumizing Mousse. Volume Bloom, when used as a system, plumps fine hair with long-lasting, volumizing bounce and a lift at the roots.

"I love the Volume Bloom collection for giving my red-carpet clients that va-va-voom volume that looks so good in photos," says Biolage Ambassador Cynthia Alvarez. "After shampooing and conditioning with this collection, I love to layer the Volumizer Spray and Volumizing Mousse before blow drying with a round brush for sky-high volume."

These collections are available at Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and JCPenney. The products within these collections are priced between $22-$24/product. For salon professionals, pricing ranges from $11-$12/product. To learn more about these collections, please visit Biolage.com.

*When using shampoo, conditioner, and Densifying Spray as a system

**Full Density Densifying Spray vs. non-conditioning shampoo

ABOUT BIOLAGE PROFESSIONAL:

In 1990, Biolage Professional was born from the mind of hairdresser and entrepreneur Arnie Miller, who saw the opportunity to bring out hair's natural beauty, touchable and full of movement. Since its conception, the brand has been inspired by natural ingredients, and known for its iconic white packaging and signature fragrance. Biolage Professional is recognized worldwide as a leader in salon haircare, offering high-performance, professional-quality products inspired by botanicals-and that reputation continues to grow. Biolage Professional is committed to consistently improving its formulas and sustainability standards. We recognize that sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement, and we invite you to join us.

