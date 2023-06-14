Luxhammer, LLC: The "Willy Wonka Meets Walt Disney of Dental Care" Unveils Comedy Adventure Film "The Rise of SuperMouth" That Just Might Get Your Kids To Brush

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / SuperMouth, the pioneers of the first-ever dentist-invented oral care systems for kids founded by the "Willy Wonka meets Walt Disney of Dental Care" Dr. Kami Hoss, is thrilled to announce the launch of its film, "The Rise of SuperMouth." With the release of its official trailer, SuperMouth is proving that oral care can be an enjoyable experience for children, leading them to eagerly anticipate and engage in brush time.

In the first look at this family adventure, we meet the SuperMouth Squad, a team of superhero dentists and their comical sidekicks, as they attempt to stop villainous candymaker Cavitar from spreading Sugar Bugs to ruin teeth throughout the galaxy. This hybrid live-action animated film is ultimately about two kids taking to heart the lesson from their late father about using the power of smiles to find their inner strength and reconnect as a family. Check out the trailer HERE .

"The Rise of SuperMouth" will have its World Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatres on Sunday, June 25th as part of the 26th annual Dances With Films Festival in Los Angeles, with live performances, selfies with the characters, and more at the family-friendly event. Tickets for the screening are available HERE .

The film will be released worldwide on YouTube and its content hub HERE beginning Monday, June 26th for National Toothbrush Day.

"The Rise of SuperMouth" is executive produced by Dr. Kami Hoss and Richard Tiland, written and directed by Daniel Robert Cohn, and produced by Evan J. Cholfin, based on a story by Dr. Hoss, Cohn, and Cholfin.

Daniel Robert Cohn ("The World's Gone Nutz") is an award-winning filmmaker. After successfully gaining world-wide distribution and a prime-time network television release for his first feature film, Cohn went on to write screenplays for Constantin Film, Robert Cort Productions, Universal Pictures, and Gold Circle. He is planning a feature film called YOU HAVE ARRIVED with Academy Award-nominated Laurence Mark (THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, DREAMGIRLS, JERRY MAGUIRE) and Evan J. Cholfin (THE UNSEEN, HIGHER POWER) producing.

Cholfin is a producer and executive who has developed, packaged, sold, and produced film and television for nearly two decades. He worked in development for Academy Award-winning screenwriter Steve Zaillian (SCHINDLER'S LIST). Projects during his tenure included Academy Award-nominated films THE IRISHMAN, THE GIRL WITH THE DRAGON TATTOO, MONEYBALL, and the Emmy-nominated HBO series THE NIGHT OF. Cholfin recently served as Head of Development and Production at STORIES, a joint venture between SEGA and Hakuhodo DY Group, developing film and television based on their video game IP, and now runs his literary management and production banner LUXHAMMER, where Cohn is repped.

The film stars Joe Chambrello, Nova Gaver, Jack Brenner, Rachel Wirtz, Kayla Robinson, Jack De Sanz, Natalie Polisson, Jared Fleming, Daisy Isles, and Acston Luca Porto.

SuperMouth is the brainchild of Dr. Hoss, who runs one of the leading group dental practices in the country specializing in pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and parent dentistry. When parents and their kids walk into a Super Dentists office, they step into a mini "Disneyland-type" atmosphere, complete with superhero characters and villains dressed in costume and statues, a dragon, and more, in various "lands" and AR experiences for kids to enjoy. He's found the secret to making it fun for kids to go to the dentist! He has been practicing for over 25 years and has been featured in Forbes, TODAY, and Cosmopolitan to name a few.

Thanks to the success of his dental practice, Dr. Hoss discovered that kids rush to brush if you make mouth care fun. Identifying this need and opportunity, He immediately worked to gather other dental and medical experts, as well as kid experts who have worked with companies like Disney, Nickelodeon, and Pixar to bring to life superhero characters that teach kids about the importance of dental care. Dr. Hoss has launched SuperMouth, a new oral care system with products that clean, protect, and balance the mouth's natural microbiome, the first line of defense in oral-gut health, based on these characters so they are fun for kids to use. The SuperMouth experience includes a wide array of products and content including ice cream flavors, an augmented reality app, toys, a comic book, and now - a movie! Move over Marvel, there's a new dentist in town!

Director Cohn states, "I'm truly proud to work on a film that not only has a lot of humor and heart, but can have a major impact on the way kids see themselves, and help them appreciate the power and value of their own smiles."

Dr. Hoss adds, "We absolutely love what the team has put together, and hope that kids and their families can enjoy this film in person and worldwide. It is all part of our own mission to help parents to raise healthier, happier, and more successful kids."

This is the latest example of brands creating premium branded entertainment films, including Werner Herzog's Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World by cybersecurity brand Netscout, BMW Films, and JW Marriott's "Two Bellmen", the latter of which was also produced by Cholfin and gained 247 million media impressions globally.

About SuperMouth LLC

Introducing SuperMouth®, a revolutionary approach to oral care that focuses on total mouth health by offering safe and effective ingredients, informative resources for parents, and engaging entertainment content for kids. Going beyond traditional brushing and flossing, SuperMouth offers a complete range of oral care products that work together to support a healthy oral microbiome, the body's natural defense against disease.

SuperMouth proudly presents the world's first dentist-invented MouthCare Systems specifically for kids. These systems are tailored to individual age groups, risk levels for cavities, and personal preferences. With the convenience of direct shipping every three months, consumers can receive a curated selection of toothpaste, floss products, mouthwashes, mouth sprays, a mouthbrush, accessories, as well as comprehensive guides and manuals on maintaining oral health.

To make oral care enjoyable for children, SuperMouth incorporates superhero characters, ice cream flavors, and playful designs into its products. By creating a positive association with oral care, kids are encouraged to develop healthy habits from an early age. With SuperMouth, you can ensure your child's oral health while making the experience fun and engaging.

