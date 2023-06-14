Anzeige
14.06.2023
Regions Bank: Regions Works To Ensure More People Are Seen

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Regions Bank

Regions Bank, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Press release picture

By Nestor Mato

"Diverse talent is essential to serving a diverse customer base."

The words are from Bibiana Gomez, who serves as business liaison for Regions' diversity, equity and inclusion networks.

Regions Bank strives to have a workforce that reflects the communities we serve. We encourage those with different ideas to speak up.

Bibiana Gomez, DEI network business liaison at Regions

These networks are connecting colleagues across Regions Bank's footprint and bringing more voices to the table. In turn, that better positions Regions to be the bank of choice for people and businesses representing diverse backgrounds.

Consider the diverse markets Regions serves - vibrant, thriving communities from South Florida all the way to Middle Tennessee, over to major cities in Texas, and far beyond.

Regions' business is healthier, stronger, and better able to make an impact when the bank is in tune with the people who make up its markets.

"Regions Bank strives to have a workforce that reflects the communities we serve," Gomez added in this recent editorial published by the South Florida Business Journal. "We encourage those with different ideas to speak up."

And when that happens, Regions furthers its focus on serving as a trusted bank for all.

Take a moment to learn more here.

Check out some additional Doing More Today articles reflecting the many benefits of a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

  • In the Limelight: Leaders in Diversity
  • Greater Connections, Greater Belonging: Regions DEI Networks
  • Art and Understanding: Regions Bank Celebrates Diversity Awareness Month
  • Leading Supplier Diversity into the Future

Regions Bank

