Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: UK Data Center Market to Attract Investment of $10.18 Billion in 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the UK data center market will grow at a CAGR of 2.57% during 2022-2028.
The UK holds a prominent position in Western Europe as a significant contributor to data center investments, with Germany and Ireland closely behind. The growth of the data center market in the region is propelled by factors such as government initiatives focused on digitalization, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies like 5G, big data, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence, as well as the need for enhanced connectivity. The UK's strategic location makes it a crucial hub for submarine cables connecting North America and Europe. This aspect is a major incentive for colocation operators to invest in or expand existing facilities. To address and alleviate the power crisis in West London, the Greater London Authority announced in August 2022 its plans to revamp the data center development application process, introducing improved electricity management regulations.
UK Data Center Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (Investment)
USD 10.18 Billion (2028)
Market Size (Area)
940 thousand sq. Feet (2028)
Market Size (Power Capacity)
192 MW (2028)
CAGR Investment (2022-2028)
2.75 %
Colocation Market Size (Revenue)
USD 4.96 Billion (2028)
Historic Year
2021-2022
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
AWS, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Tencent, IBM, and Oracle are some of the global cloud service providers operating across the UK. Some of them are investing in expanding their presence across the country. For instance, AWS invests in two data center facilities in Swindon and Dicot. Further, the UK data center market is connected to several major markets, with around 56 submarine cables. 2Africa, Amitie, and BT North Sea are three upcoming submarine cables connecting the UK to major markets worldwide.
The UK government has set targets to achieve carbon neutrality goals by 2050. For instance, the Greater Manchester administration has set its target for city development as carbon-neutral by 2038, ensuring a low-carbon future. Moreover, as a part of sustainability initiatives, many private and public organizations are investing in adopting renewable energy for their operations and achieving carbon neutrality goals. For instance, Vodafone signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) in February 2023 with ten renewable energy plant sites in the UK for the next ten years.
Investment Opportunities in the UK Data Center Market
- In 2022, Global Technical Realty announced the construction of its first data center campus in the UK, with a power capacity of around 40 MW. The campus has three 13.5 MW data center facilities.
- In April 2022, Stratus DC Management planned to develop an 18 MW brownfield data center at Belvedere, Southeast London, UK.
- Zero One announced to development of its custom build data centers in Manchester, with 12 MW of power capacity.
- Digital Reef plans to develop the 'European largest data center' east of Havering, UK. The campus consists of ten 50 MW and five 20 MW units.
- In September 2022, Datum Datacenters acquired Teledata, a colocation data center provider in the UK.
- In August 2022, an Australia-based asset management firm, Macquarie Asset Management, announced the acquisition of a minority stake in ST Telemedia Global Data Centres' UK unit VIRTUS Data Centres.
- In July 2022, Redcentric, a UK-based managed service provider, announced the acquisition of a colocation service provider - 4D Data Centres.
- In June 2022, Green Mountain acquired Infinity SDC's data center facility in Romford, London.
- In January 2022, Keppel Data Centres announced the acquisition of a data center facility in London with an area of around 94,000 square feet.
Why Should You Buy This Research?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the UK colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in the UK by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing UK data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the UK
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 197
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 30
- Coverage: 30+ Counties
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in the UK
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market
- Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The UK market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- Greater London
- Other Counties
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Huawei Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- 2bm
- AECOM
- Arup
- ARC: MC
- Atkins
- BladeRoom Data Centres
- Bouygues Construction
- Deerns
- Future-tech
- HDR Architecture
- INFINITI
- ISG
- JCA Engineering
- Kirby Engineering Group
- KMG Partnership
- Metnor Construction
- Mercury Engineering
- MiCiM
- Nicholas Webb Architects
- Oakmont Construction
- RED
- SPIE UK
- Skanska
- STO Building Group
- Sudlows
- TTSP
- Waldeck
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Kohler-SDMO
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Rolls Royce
- Riello Elettronica
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Ark Data Centres
- China Mobile International
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CloudHQ
- Custodian Data Centres
- CyrusOne
- Cyxtera Technologies
- Corscale Data Centers
- Digital Realty
- Datum Datacentres
- Echelon Data Centres
- Equinix
- Global Switch
- IONOS
- Iron Mountain
- Infinity SDC
- Keppel Data Centres
- Kao Data
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Lumen Technologies
- Proximity Data Centres
- Serverfarm
- Sungard Availability Services
- Telehouse
- Vantage Data Centers
- VIRTUS Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
New Entrants
- Digital Reef
- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure
- Global Technical Realty
- Stratus DC Management
- Yondr
- Zero One
Table of Content
Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the UK
- Historical Market Scenario
- 195+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Counties
- Counties Covered
- Greater Location
- Berkshire
- Greater Manchester
- Other Counties
- List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in the UK
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in the UK
- Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors of the UK Market
- Investment Opportunities in the UK
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in the UK
- Data Center Demand Factors in the UK
- Colocation Services Market in the UK
- Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Breakup of Construction Cost
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7: Geography
- Greater London
- Other Counties
Chapter 8: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
- New Entrants
Chapter 9: Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
