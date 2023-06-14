MTM, Inc.: MTM Welcomes Chris Irwin as Senior Vice President, Managed Care Solutions

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / MTM, one of the non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) industry's leading brokers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Irwin as Senior Vice President, Managed Care Solutions. In his new role at MTM, Irwin will oversee MTM's nationwide operations with Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), working closely with operational teams to optimize service delivery and drive strategies aimed at improving quality outcomes. With a focus on integrated solutions, Irwin will leverage his extensive experience in healthcare relationship management to develop and strengthen MTM's connections with MCOs, as well as shape the company's strategy for managed care growth.

Prior to joining MTM, Irwin served as the National Director of Innovative Solutions for Global Medical Response, where he led a team of experts in the medical transportation industry. Irwin's exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, coupled with his innovative problem-solving abilities, enabled him to develop strong, long-term partnerships that delivered performance enhancements and bottom-line improvements. Irwin brings to MTM more than 10 years of experience in the medical transportation industry, as well as seven years of experience managing logistics operations in the passenger aircraft industry. He is a graduate of Kent State University and received his MBA from Tiffin University.

Irwin's background in strategic growth and product development will be instrumental in driving innovation at MTM. By closely listening to health plan challenges and staying updated on developments within the industry, he will help develop solutions that align with the vision of both MTM and its clients. Irwin will also provide a valuable MCO perspective, which will help MTM identify opportunities to scale Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) and Medicare Advantage NEMT solutions with its MCO partners.

"Chris' dynamic leadership, strategic growth experience, and exceptional relationship management abilities will be instrumental in driving forward the solutions we offer to our MCO partners," said Chief Operating Officer Dawn Kotva. "With Chris on board, we are confident in our ability to deliver even more impactful solutions that improve member health outcomes."

MTM is the nation's most trusted and qualified partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics solutions. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience for all stakeholders, MTM's wide spectrum of services help clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. In 2009, MTM's leadership established MTM Transit, an affiliate that provides direct paratransit and fixed-route transit services. Every year, MTM and MTM Transit collectively remove community barriers for 15.4 million people by providing more than 20.75 million trips in 31 states and the District of Columbia. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.

