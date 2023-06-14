DJ From Pitch to Partnerships: Fintech Week London's Speed Networking Event Kicks off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

London, uk, 06/14/2023

Fintech Week London, the forward-thinking event for the fintech industry, is excited to announce the participation of leading financial and insurance institutions at a highly anticipated speed networking event.

Fintech and insurtech startups attending the event on Monday 19 June will have the exclusive opportunity to meet and connect with representatives from 18 financial heavyweights, including:

Accenture, Ageas, Aldermore Bank, Ashurst, ClearBank, CMS, Comparethemarket.com, Department for Business and Trade (DBT), FinTech Fringe, First Direct Bank, Gately Global, HSBC, ING, London and Partners, Macquarie Capital, OakNorth Bank, Silicon Valley Bank, UBS and EY.

Taking place at the award-winning Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from 19 to 20 June, the two-day Fintech Week London conference brings international leaders from the worlds of fintech and financial services together in London, a primary global hub for both sectors.

Its fast-paced speed networking event, organised in partnership with fintech collaboration experts TechPassport, will take place on Monday 19 June from 14:30 to 15:30. Fintech startups will get three minutes to introduce themselves and their product or service to tech companies, who can ask questions in return.

Raf De Kimpe, CEO of Fintech Week London, said; "We are over the moon to welcome these impressive industry experts

to our unique speed networking event for fintechs. Their participation highlights the significance of Fintech Week

London in driving collaboration and innovation within the fintech ecosystem.

"This is an excellent way for them to connect with some of the most exciting fintech startups in the industry and

potentially form long-lasting partnerships."

In addition, Gemma Young, Chief Growth Officer for TechPassport, said: "At TechPassport, we're all about

simplifying and speeding up the onboarding process for suppliers and helping find tech for financial institutions,

so we can't wait for our first speed networking event at Fintech Week London. We are excited to be collaborating

with the team at FTWL, who as leaders in the event space, will help us to bring this exciting new experience to the

market.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for financial and tech companies to discover new technologies, find new partners,

and learn about innovative approaches to financial services."

Tickets for Fintech Week London are available to book online at www.fintechweek.london/. Attendees can enjoy a 15% discount by using the special code SPEEDY2315.

About Fintech Week London

Fintech Week London brings together thought leaders, industry experts, and innovators from the fintech ecosystem. The conference provides a platform for insightful discussions, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities to shape the future of the financial services industry.

About TechPassport

TechPassport is a fintech collaboration platform that simplifies and accelerates the onboarding process for suppliers and helps financial institutions discover innovative technology solutions. Through strategic partnerships and curated networking events, TechPassport drives collaboration and fosters growth within the fintech community. Contact PR Consultant Lillia Bistacchi SkyParlour lillia@skyparlour.com

